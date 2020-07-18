Tech NewsCybersecuritySocial NetworksTwitter
Updated:

Twitter and the attack on profiles: access to internal systems, stolen data and changed passwords

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

Italian Spaceport of Virgin Galactic: this is where we are

We are in July 2020 and two years have passed since the close partnership between Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The cheap Nokia 2.4 reveals its MediaTek brain and something else in the latest leak

Nokia already has in the oven what will be, as soon as it is presented, one of the cheapest...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Twitter and the attack on profiles: access to internal systems, stolen data and changed passwords

We have already dealt with the hacker attack suffered by 130 Twitter accounts on these pages, including those belonging to prominent characters from various worlds, from tech to politics. Just to give you some examples, the list of names includes Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Kanye West, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Apple’s corporate account.

For the uninitiated, some attackers have managed to take control of these 130 profiles and publish the same tweet, which was essentially a Bitcoin scam, where it was said that all Bitcoins sent to a specific address would be doubled. Put simply, hackers promised to give, for example, two thousand dollars in Bitcoin to those who sent one thousand to the address published on the profiles of various characters and companies. In short, we are talking about a not insignificant problem, since the attackers managed to defraud many people, receiving around 112,000 dollars in a few hours.

Twitter ran for cover in the shortest time possible, temporarily blocking the various accounts involved and avoiding the spread of the scam. However, the damage had now been done. In fact, according to what reported by Engadget and as confirmed by Twitter itself through its official support account, the hackers would have been able to download, through the tool “Your Twitter data”, private information related to 8 accounts. Initially, it was thought that the attack involved only verified profiles, but apparently, these eight profiles were not and therefore the attackers could have pointed to other types of sensitive information as well.

Twitter said that it will not reveal the identity of the accounts involved, but will only analyze the situation with those directly concerned. However, that’s not all here, given that in a post published on official Twitter blog it is said that hackers managed to “manipulate a limited number of employees and use their credentials for access internal Twitter systems, also going beyond two-factor authentication“.

The company says the attackers would use these tools, which would typically only be available to the company’s internal support team, to target the aforementioned 130 accounts. Specifically, hackers would have been able to ask for a password reset and access 45 profiles, coming to publish the tweet that generated the chaos of the last few days. If you think it’s over here, you’re wrong. In fact, the official Twitter portal reads: “We believe that someone may have attempted to sell some of the usernames“.

In short, as the hours go by, we discover more and more about what different international sources call “the biggest hacker attack in Twitter history“.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Auto Bonus 2020: five Euro 6 cars to buy for less than 10,000 Euro

Car Tech Brian Adam -
After bringing the five cars to buy with the Ecobonus back to less than 15,000 Euros, let's go back to talking about the government...
Read more

Boom for FTTH optical fiber in Italy: in a year + 40% of accesses!

Communication Brian Adam -
AGCOM has published, as usual, the Observatory data showing the situation in our country in terms of connectivity. In the past year, a real...
Read more

NASA gives you an image: the Hubble photo on your birthday

Space tech Brian Adam -
If you are a fan of the space world, surely the initiative we are going to talk about may interest you. In fact, NASA...
Read more

Vodafone, TIM and WindTre: the portability offers of July 2020

Tech News Brian Adam -
In July there are many offers offered by telephone operators for number portability, here are the most interesting. Like every month, we return with our...
Read more

Layoffs in sight for Microsoft, 1000 jobs at risk

Microsoft Brian Adam -
There global Coronavirus crisis would also have involved Microsoft. According to reports from various sites, in fact, the Redmond company would be ready for...
Read more

TV rights Serie A, TIM managing the League channel for 10 years?

Tech News Brian Adam -
Yesterday the economic newspaper Milano Finanza reported the indiscretion that even TIM would be in the running for the assignment of the TV rights...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY