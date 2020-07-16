Twitter accounts of famous American actors and politicians including Bill Gates, Obama and Apple have been hacked

Washington: The hacker hacked into Apple’s accounts on social networking site Twitter, including Bill Gates, Obama, Joe Biden and Alan Musk, and stole millions of dollars from the public.

Chaos erupted on Twitter after the Twitter accounts of prominent US politicians, billionaire actors and technology giants were hacked. Hacked Apple accounts, including Barack Obama, and made money through bitcoin. The hacker sent a message from the Twitter account of all these people that whoever sends me money to the bitcoin address, I will double it and return it.

The hacker demanded money through an account called Bitcoin Address Crypto for Life, and as long as the account was online, more than لاکھ 100,000 was transferred to it. Interestingly, this account was registered on Twitter and had millions of followers.

Following the hacker’s attack on Twitter, the Twitter administration took action and began the process of removing the hacker’s tweets. According to the Twitter administration, the account has been permanently closed and according to the preliminary investigation, the attack was carried out by a single person. Was done by

It should be noted that the current incident is unique in that the accounts of a large number of well-known individuals and companies have been hacked simultaneously and on a large scale.