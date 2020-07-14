Latest news
Twin elephant twins born in Sri Lanka: a rare event that has less than 1% chance

By Brian Adam
The birth of twins in elephants is an extremely rare event. For this reason, in a Sri Lankan national park, after finding out about this double birth, the park officials celebrated the incredible event. The two young twins should be around three or four weeks old.

Elephants are thought to have less than 1% chance of giving birth to twins, so much so that the rangers were not sure at first if it were such a case. However, after observing them from a safe distance, the long-awaited confirmation arrived. “For the first time in Sri Lanka he recorded the birth of elephant twins” Tharaka Prasad, director of Wildlife Health at the Department of Wildlife Conservation, tells Press Trust of India (PTI).

The twins will not have an easy life, as they will have to overcome a bigger challenge to survive than the birth of a single puppy. The elephant cubs they completely depend on their mothers for their first 3-5 years. They are born with a loss of about 100 kilograms and drink up to 11.4 litres of milk per day.

At about 4 months they will start eating some plants, but they will not really start to feed until 6-8 months and will continue to drink breast milk for about 2 years. The mother’s energy needs are enormous if there are two little children, so twins often cannot reach adulthood. A similar case occurred in 2018 in the Amboseli National Park in Kenya and, unfortunately, one of the two puppies died a few months later.

Hopefully the Sri Lankan twins have a different fate.

