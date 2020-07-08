Twelve in hospital due to Covid-19

The Health Service Executive says that Covid-19 disease is causing teens in various hospitals in the country.

Nineteen are in intensive care beds and seven are connected to breathing machines.

The Executive says that there are currently 51 vacant intensive care beds in the country.

It has also been confirmed that over 862,000 people have downloaded the app which records people close to other people who have contracted the virus.

Covid-19 has died in the Republic of Ireland of 1,742 since the onset of the pandemic of the virus and is infected by 25,538 people.