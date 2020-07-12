Despite the restrictions associated with Covid-19 there were bonfires in various parts of Northern Ireland last night with loyalists celebrating annually on 12 July.

The fire services attended 24 different locations.

This is a 30% decrease on last year's events according to figures from the Northern Ireland Fire Service.

The service also states that none of its staff came under attack while on duty.

Loyalists marching in Co. Antrim despite restrictions

However, the New Lodge and Tiger's Bay areas of Belfast are reported to have experienced minor violence.

The Orange Order has canceled the annual parades in the light of the crownviris, and also called for no bonfires to be lit.