TV rights Serie A, TIM managing the League channel for 10 years?

By Brian Adam
TV rights Serie A, TIM managing the League channel for 10 years?

Yesterday the economic newspaper Milano Finanza reported the indiscretion that even TIM would be in the running for the assignment of the TV rights of the Serie A. Specifically, the president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis he would have already drawn up a plan together with the CEO of LegaLuigi De Siervo.

The patròn of Napoli would have summoned the 19 counterparts of the other Serie A teams in a hotel in the centre of Rome, where he exhibited his plan that provides for the management, the TIM development and distribution of the Serie A channel for the next ten years.

The telephone operator would have to pay the League a fixed sum, of about 400 million Euros, to which would be added a variable fee based on the subscribers. If the operation were to go through it would be an epochal revolution, in that TIM would manage the Serie A TV rights, to then broadcast part of the matches exclusively on its own platform or transfer them to third party companies such as DAZN, Sky, Mediaset or Amazon.

Among the main supporters, there would also be the president of Milan, Paolo Scaroni, but obstacles are not lacking. The first is of a bureaucratic type and is linked to the Melandri Law, while the second is of an economic type since the clubs should say they are ready to give up the revenues obtained from the sale of the rights. Sky and DAZN, for example, guarantee 973 million Euros per year.

TIM is currently slowing down, and in a press release, he explained the following: “Tim, with reference to the article published in the MF newspaper entitled ‘There is a secret TIM plan to broadcast the Serie A-League’, specifies that the reconstructions reported in the article are to be considered removed from any foundation and, in particular, to date there is no proposal for the distribution of content in accordance with the Serie A-League. In this regard, we read in a note, it should be noted that Tim was not involved in meetings with the presidents of the football clubs. Finally, Tim remembers having been present in the world of football for many years and will continue to be present thanks to the twenty-year sponsorship of the Serie A championship, looking carefully at all the developments in the sector. Through TimVision the Group confirms its strategy of aggregator of premium content with a unique portfolio in Italy with Disney +, Dazn, NowTv, sport, Eurosport and Netflix“.

Sky CEO’s statements about the situation rebounded this week. The League is still at war with Sky for not paying the last instalment of TV rights.

