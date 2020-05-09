TV Mania Mediaworld: the best discounts on Samsung's QLED TVs

As we had the opportunity to tell yesterday, the Mediaworld TV Mania has officially started, and today as usual we are going to deepen the contents of this new flyer. Let's start from Samsung QLED TV, on which an extra 10% discount is also offered directly in the cart, in some cases.

The Samsung QE55Q80RATXZT 55-inch it is available at 799 Euros, compared to 1049 Euros in the price list. The 55-inch QE55Q82RATXZT model instead switches to 799 Euros from the previous 999 Euros, while the 65-inch variant of the range can be purchased for 1199 Euros. Also interesting is the offer on the QE55Q90RATXZT, on which Mediaworld offers a discount of 1299 Euros, plus 10% applied in the cart.

The Samsung QE65Q950RBTXZT 65-inch 8Kinstead, it is offered at 2699 Euros, for a saving of 600 Euros if one takes into account that the list price is 3299 Euros.

The promotion on the Samsung QE65Q900RATXZT 65-inch, 8K, at 1999 Euro, compared to the previous 4999 Euro.

The complete list of QLED TVs on offer on Mediaworld is available at this address. The popular distribution chain also guarantees free delivery at home between 18 and Thursday 21 May, but it is also possible to pay in installments with tan 0 and taeg 0 in 20 months.