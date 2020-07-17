Latest news
Updated:

Turkish security forces plane crashes into mountain, killing 7

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi brings the curved 34 "gaming monitor to Italy for only 449 Euros!

During this afternoon's event, Xiaomi also announced the arrival in Italy of the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34 ",...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

‘It was clear that it was a rethink to put Jack Chambers in charge of the Gaeltacht’

The appointment of Jack Chambers as minister of state for the Gaeltacht and the way his appointment was announced,...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The plane was carrying two national police pilots and five officers, photo: file

Ankara: A small jet belonging to a security agency in Turkey crashed into a mountain on its way back from a major mission, killing all on board.

According to Turkish media, a National Police jet crashed into a mountain in the eastern province of Van on its way back from a major mission and caught fire. Seven personnel, including two pilots, were killed in the crash.

Interior Minister Suleiman Solo told the media that the plane had taken off from Van Feret Airport on a mission to monitor and inspect the provinces of Van and Hakkari, but was soon cut off from the control tower. During the search operation, the wreckage was found in a mountainous area.

The interior minister added that the small jet had crashed into a mountain at an altitude of about 2,200 feet above the ground. It was a 2015 model aircraft and was being used by the National Police. The dead pilots and officers were also attached to the National Police. The identities of the dead have not been released.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

China announces opening of cinemas after reduction in Korna virus cases

Entertainment Brian Adam -
Beijing: China has allowed cinemas that have been closed for the past six months to reopen to prevent the coronavirus. According to the international news...
Read more

The United States and Britain are not expected to be on the Green list for countries that people will be allowed to travel to

Latest news Brian Adam -
The United States and Britain are not expected to be on the Green list for countries to which people can travel. Foreign Minister Simon Coveney...
Read more

2 million cases of Covid-19 in Brazil now

Latest news Brian Adam -
2 million cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Brazil and the second worst world outbreak of the virus in the country after the...
Read more

Opposition parties have criticized the Department of Education's decision to issue Leaving Certificate results 3 weeks later

Latest news Brian Adam -
The opposition has criticized the Department of Education's decision to release this year's Leaving Certificate results 3 weeks later this year. Results will normally...
Read more

The issue of Foras na Gaeilge ‘s budget is to be discussed for the first time in four years

Latest news Brian Adam -
With the Stormont executive back in business, it intends to hold brief NSMC meetings and discuss the budget situation of cross-border institutions. The senior minister...
Read more

A lifeline for the Benettons on their odyssey on Italian highways

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Benettons have managed to hit the brakes on their trip down the highway just before falling off the cliff. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY