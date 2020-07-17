Turkish security forces plane crashes into mountain, killing 7

Ankara: A small jet belonging to a security agency in Turkey crashed into a mountain on its way back from a major mission, killing all on board.

According to Turkish media, a National Police jet crashed into a mountain in the eastern province of Van on its way back from a major mission and caught fire. Seven personnel, including two pilots, were killed in the crash.

Interior Minister Suleiman Solo told the media that the plane had taken off from Van Feret Airport on a mission to monitor and inspect the provinces of Van and Hakkari, but was soon cut off from the control tower. During the search operation, the wreckage was found in a mountainous area.

The interior minister added that the small jet had crashed into a mountain at an altitude of about 2,200 feet above the ground. It was a 2015 model aircraft and was being used by the National Police. The dead pilots and officers were also attached to the National Police. The identities of the dead have not been released.