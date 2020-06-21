Turkey is close to joining the world’s 10 largest economies, President Tayyip Erdogan said

Ankara: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey is very close to joining the world’s 10 largest economies.

According to Turkish media, President Tayyip Erdogan while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Persia Barrage gave the good news that Turkey will soon join the top 10 economies of the world. We have come very close to our goal. In pursuit of this extremely difficult goal, I have the full support of my people.

“When our government came, only 276 barrages were operational in the country and today I am inaugurating the 585th barrage. We have provided cities with barrages, hydroelectric power stations, clean drinking water facilities, and modern technology,” he said. Equipped with an irrigation system has gradually raised the level of prosperity of the nation.

President Tayyip Erdogan said that despite the Corona epidemic in the first quarter of this year, the growth rate remained at 4.5 per cent, while the Central Bank’s foreign exchange reserves increased again to 93 93 billion. Moving fast towards the target.