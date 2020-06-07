TSMC's 5nm chips win and convince – the future of CPUs and GPUs from Qualcomm, AMD, NVIDIA and even Intel is there

We are still getting used to the advantages that have come with the chips with 7 nanometer lithographs and we are already talking about that next jump at 5nm which according to all the data will be the absolute protagonist in 2021 and 2022.

Data leaked by ChinaTimes reveals how TSMC has acquired future customers for its manufacturing plants for these chips: both AMD and NVIDIA will take advantage of that ability, but it is that even Intel seems to have options to sign an alliance with a competitor like TSMC.

Many partners join the 5 nanos

The leaked data is clear and reveals the TSMC roadmap and the manufacturers that will take full advantage of 5nm lithography. This year Apple will do it with its Apple A14 and Apple A14X, but also Huawei with the future Kirin 1000.

From there we have several products that will also star in these manufacturing processes with this amazing lithograph in 2021 and 2022. Among them will be AMD processors with the future Zen 4 architecture which will probably arrive in 2022. Remember, we just released the Ryzen 3000 on PC and Ryzen 4000 on laptop with Zen 2.

Those AMD CPUs will also be joined by their future graphics cards with RDNA 3 architecture, and for which we will still have to wait probably until 2022. It is expected that by the end of 2020 its GPUs with RDNA 2 architecture will arrive, which among other things will also be protagonists, as we already know, in the future Xbox Series X and PS5.

Those leaked data also talk about future NVIDIA Hopper graphics cards, the family that will arrive after Ampere (RTX 3000) and that will make use of those 5 nm, probably in 2022. Snapdragon 875 with 5G connectivity, which is expected to appear in 2021 to raise this renewal of high-end Android-based terminals.

The inclusion in this list of the Intel Xe graphics cards, which would also make use of this 5nm TSMC lithograph and would have Intel itself – TSMC's rival in the field of semiconductor manufacturing – contract TSMC's services for that production.