Tech News
Updated:

TSMC's 5nm chips win and convince – the future of CPUs and GPUs from Qualcomm, AMD, NVIDIA and even Intel is there

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

Samsung patents new glasses with augmented reality for navigation

A new patent has been filed by Samsung and would reveal the development of a new technology linked to...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to erase your past on Facebook? Here we explain 👇

Surely you are no longer the same as 10 years ago and you would rather hide that past, now...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Rapid increase in corona virus cases in the United States and Brazil

The corona virus has taken hold in the United States and Brazil, leading to a sharp rise in cases. More...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi presents its Haylou LS04: solar and a month of autonomy for 35 euros

Xiaomi has several brands that manufacture all kinds of wearables for her and it is precisely her smartwatch that...
Read more
Gadget ReviewsBrian Adam -

Panasonic unveils the new True Wireless S500 and S300 headphones

Panasonic announces the launch of two new True Wireless headphones with excellent calling performance and stable connectivity with smartphones....
Read more
CelebritiesBrian Adam -

Black Lives Matter: Lady Gaga donates her 40 million followers Instagram account

Lady Gaga takes the field firsthand for the protests going on in the United States. The pop star, who...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

TSMC's 5nm chips win and convince - the future of CPUs and GPUs from Qualcomm, AMD, NVIDIA and even Intel is there

We are still getting used to the advantages that have come with the chips with 7 nanometer lithographs and we are already talking about that next jump at 5nm which according to all the data will be the absolute protagonist in 2021 and 2022.

Data leaked by ChinaTimes reveals how TSMC has acquired future customers for its manufacturing plants for these chips: both AMD and NVIDIA will take advantage of that ability, but it is that even Intel seems to have options to sign an alliance with a competitor like TSMC.

Many partners join the 5 nanos

The leaked data is clear and reveals the TSMC roadmap and the manufacturers that will take full advantage of 5nm lithography. This year Apple will do it with its Apple A14 and Apple A14X, but also Huawei with the future Kirin 1000.

Production Tsmc 5nm

From there we have several products that will also star in these manufacturing processes with this amazing lithograph in 2021 and 2022. Among them will be AMD processors with the future Zen 4 architecture which will probably arrive in 2022. Remember, we just released the Ryzen 3000 on PC and Ryzen 4000 on laptop with Zen 2.

Those AMD CPUs will also be joined by their future graphics cards with RDNA 3 architecture, and for which we will still have to wait probably until 2022. It is expected that by the end of 2020 its GPUs with RDNA 2 architecture will arrive, which among other things will also be protagonists, as we already know, in the future Xbox Series X and PS5.

Those leaked data also talk about future NVIDIA Hopper graphics cards, the family that will arrive after Ampere (RTX 3000) and that will make use of those 5 nm, probably in 2022. Snapdragon 875 with 5G connectivity, which is expected to appear in 2021 to raise this renewal of high-end Android-based terminals.

The inclusion in this list of the Intel Xe graphics cards, which would also make use of this 5nm TSMC lithograph and would have Intel itself – TSMC's rival in the field of semiconductor manufacturing – contract TSMC's services for that production.

More Articles Like This

When I reached adolescence I became aware that my parents had shared all my childhood on the Internet

How to? Brian Adam -
Imagine that your family album with all kinds of intimate photos was published on the Internet. That photo in which you are...
Read more

Roborock S6 MaxV, review: the all-seeing robot vacuum cleaner looks from you to you at the high end

Reviews Brian Adam -
It has a Qualcomm processor, it belongs to the Xiaomi ecosystem - specifically to a Xiaomi investee company - but it is...
Read more

Up to 6,500 MB / s and reimagined format for Samsung’s new M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs

Computing Brian Adam -
The formats of M.2 SSDs are already almost old known. The most popular versions, 2242 (42 mm in length) and 2280 (80 mm) have...
Read more

Sony: up to 800 Euros refund on cameras, camcorders and lenses

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
New cashback promotion launched by Sony and compatible on cameras, camcorders, optics and photographic accessories. The Japanese giant allows a refund of up to...
Read more

The mega-guide to building a PC from scratch in 2020: main memory

Tech News Brian Adam -
The main memory has a huge impact on the performance of our PC. It doesn't only matter how much RAM we have...
Read more

AS / 400 and the old rockers who never die: still active decades after birth, and there is a demand for professionals

How to? Brian Adam -
In the late 80s IBM released its AS / 400 systems with OS / 400 operating system. These business computers were posing...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

TSMC's 5nm chips win and convince – the future of CPUs and GPUs from Qualcomm, AMD, NVIDIA and even Intel is there

We are still getting used to the advantages that have come with the chips with 7 nanometer...
Read more
How to?

When I reached adolescence I became aware that my parents had shared all my childhood on the Internet

Brian Adam -
Imagine that your family album with all kinds of intimate photos was published on the Internet. That photo in which you are...
Read more
Reviews

Roborock S6 MaxV, review: the all-seeing robot vacuum cleaner looks from you to you at the high end

Brian Adam -
It has a Qualcomm processor, it belongs to the Xiaomi ecosystem - specifically to a Xiaomi investee company - but it is...
Read more
Computing

Up to 6,500 MB / s and reimagined format for Samsung’s new M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs

Brian Adam -
The formats of M.2 SSDs are already almost old known. The most popular versions, 2242 (42 mm in length) and 2280 (80 mm) have...
Read more
Shopping Guide

Sony: up to 800 Euros refund on cameras, camcorders and lenses

Brian Adam -
New cashback promotion launched by Sony and compatible on cameras, camcorders, optics and photographic accessories. The Japanese giant allows a refund of up to...
Read more
Tech News

The mega-guide to building a PC from scratch in 2020: main memory

Brian Adam -
The main memory has a huge impact on the performance of our PC. It doesn't only matter how much RAM we have...
Read more
How to?

AS / 400 and the old rockers who never die: still active decades after birth, and there is a demand for professionals

Brian Adam -
In the late 80s IBM released its AS / 400 systems with OS / 400 operating system. These business computers were posing...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: