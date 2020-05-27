Trying to discover Planet Nine of our system? A fleet of vehicles can do it

As we all know, our Solar System has eight planets. However, according to the theories, another big planet could hide far beyond Neptune. This Planet Nine is thought to be a "super-Earth" about five times the mass of our planet, which would make it twice as large as ours.

Despite the premises, the planet has never been found. The evidence for the planet is not very strong and comes from a statistical analysis of the orbits of small bodies in the external solar system. The idea is that the gravitational attraction of Planet Nine induces the orientation of their orbits to regroup. But as others have pointed out, the effect could be due to something else.

Our numerous reliefs of the sky, in fact, are sensitive enough to see a planet of its size. It is possible that the planet is more distant than we expect or has a lower albedo, but observations are starting to rule out some. There is, however, a much more radical idea. And if Planet Nine hadn't been observed why isn't it a planet? What if it was a primordial black hole?

Primordial black holes are hypothetical objects formed during the first moments of the Big Bang. If they existed, they would have the mass of a planet rather than a star. A hypothetical Planet Nova, in fact, if it were a primordial black hole it would be the size of an apple, this would explain why it has not yet been found. How to find it then? A new study explains it.

One way would be to send a fleet of tiny space probes (100 grams) to the hypothetical black hole. If any of them entered the radius of the black hole, the signals would be dilated by its gravity. However, to do this, spacecraft would need to clock their signals with the precision of an atomic clock, and currently there are no atomic clocks small enough to fit on a 100 gram probe.

There are still several question marks about the feasibility of such a mission and it is only mere speculation. A mission to discover the ninth planet of the Solar System therefore seems to be still very far away.