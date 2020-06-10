Editor's PickTech NewsGamingShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
Trust Gaming GXT 488 Forces Review: PS4 gaming headphones under 40 euros

By Brian Adam
Trust Gaming GXT 488 Forces are headphones for PlayStation 4 designed for those who do not have a high budget.

Trust Gaming GXT 488 Forces review Review: PS4 gaming headphones under 40 euros

The market for console gaming headphones is vast and it can be difficult to find a good product at a reduced price. Often on these pages, we have treated headphones for high-end players, but in reality, there are many people who simply need a headset with a discreet rendering and a microphone capable of making their teammates hear their own voice, as well as comfortable when worn.

To satisfy this type of user, Trust recently launched the Gaming GXT 488 Forces headphones, which are sold at a price of fewer than 40 euros on Amazon Italy and are equipped with an official Playstation license. We got to test them properly: we tell you about them in this review.

Design, sales pack and connectivity

The sales package includes, in addition to the headset, a sticker and various manuals. By pulling out the headphones, the first thing you notice is the PlayStation logo in plain sight both on the right and left pavilions. A little further up there is also the GXT logo and a silver-coloured insert, always on both sides. Being a gaming headset, the lines are “sharp” and aggressive, although we have seen significantly more flashy headphones.
The colouring that we have been able to try is the Black one, which provides a more “classic” look than the Blue and Gray ones that are still on sale. By the way, these last two colours also have a camouflage design.

The main material is plastic, therefore the constructive solidity is exactly what is expected from a low-cost product of this type. In any case, the headband and over-ear pavilions are well padded and the upper part is “extendable” starting from the silver-coloured insert. The Trust Gaming GXT 488 Forze are wired and come out with a 3.5mm audio jack. The cable is 1.2 meters long, so there is no problem in inserting it into the appropriate hole on the PlayStation 4 controller.

The adjustable microphone starts from the left pavilion, which also features an anti-pop filter (which protects the unpleasant effect that is created when the consonants “B” and “P” are pronounced).

Along the braided nylon cable, we also find in-line controls, more precisely a wheel to raise/lower the volume and a switch to quickly activate or deactivate the microphone. Maybe it’s not exactly the most comfortable way to do these things, but after a while, we got used to it. The Trust Gaming GXT 488 Forze weighs 339 grams and has dimensions equal to 202 x 192 x 94 mm: values ​​in the average that we have also seen on many other headsets of this type and they never make themselves felt too much during use.

All in all, the design of the headphones is very classic, but it has significant advantages for this price range, such as the adjustable microphone with pop filter and in-line controls, as well as the PlayStation logo placed on both pavilions. They may seem minor aspects, but in reality, it is these “details” that make the difference between a good low-cost product and one of the many discreet ones on the market.

Audio quality and user experience

The Trust Gaming GXT 488 Forze have 50mm drivers, with a frequency between 20 and 20,000 Hz. Being gaming headsets, the headset is focused on the bass, which is abundant. Sometimes, they get a little too “heavy”, but we must say that in general, the audio quality is decent, especially considering the price range. The mid and high frequencies are somewhat put in the background, but it is normal in these cases since the goal is to be able to hear the footsteps and gunshots of the enemies.

Fundamental aspects in Battle Royale such as Call of Duty: Warzone, a game with which we mainly tested the headset. We are far from the quality of the mid/high-end headphones and forget about advanced technologies to improve the sound, but for the price at which these Trust Gaming GXT 488 Forces are offered, it is more than fine.

Speaking of the omnidirectional microphone, the frequency, in this case, is 50 – 10,000 Hz. We used it with the classic Party mode of PS4 and the other players have always heard our voice well. By the way, it is very convenient to adjust and can be deactivated on the fly via in-line controls.

Getting started with headphones is very simple since it’s all plug and play: connect the headphones via jack cable to the pad, start a party, do some tests for the volume (through the party settings and the in-line wheel) and you’re done.

In any case, we are talking about a PS4 headset, which if desired can also be connected, for example, to the smartphone via a jack cable, despite the Trust Gaming GXT 488 Forces are not designed to listen to music. However, if you are not a demanding user even from that point of view, the headphones also work in that context.

 

Trust Gaming GXT 488 Forces
Trust Gaming GXT 488 Forces do exactly what they need to do. They are cheap wired headphones sold for less than 40 euros, which wink at that large band of casual gamers who simply want a headset that works without too much trouble on PlayStation 4. The official Sony license, the discrete audio quality (focused on bass), the simplicity in terms of configuration and the adjustable microphone with pop filter make these headphones very interesting for those who want to spend little. It is not exactly the most solid headset on the market and the functions are the basic ones, but if you want to target the economic range, or give headphones that do not cost your children too much, now you know where to look.

