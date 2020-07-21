US President Donald Trump is threatening to move more federal police to cities in the United States to suppress anti-racist demonstrations.

President Trump’s statement came on the heels of potential officials transferred to Portland, Oregon, where many demonstrations are taking place against racism.

Donald Trump said he could replicate it in cities dominated by politicians from the Democratic party.

Videos have surfaced on social media showing Government officials arresting people in Portland and taking them to routes in black vans.

In a letter to Inland Security yesterday, the Mayors of Atlanta, Washington, Seattle, Chicago, Portland and Kansas said that if federal officials were to move into their cities it would violate the Constitution.

Critics of the President claim that this is a political act with an election on the horizon.