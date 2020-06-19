Latest newsTop Stories
Trump is ineligible for the presidency, according to former adviser John Bolton

By Brian Adam
White House seeks to stop John Bolton's book from being published, Photo: File

Washington: Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has said that Donald Trump is not qualified to hold the important post of President.

According to the World Broadcasting Corporation, Donald Trump has been directly criticized by former National Security Adviser John Bolton, saying that President Trump is incapable of fulfilling his responsibilities, so I don’t think Trump is running for the presidency. Fit and suitable candidates.

President Trump called the former national security adviser a “sick dog” and his book fiction, using vulgar language in a series of lengthy tweets following criticism from John Bolton. The White House is already trying to prevent John Bolton’s book, The Room Where it Happened, from being published, and is awaiting a court ruling.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton alleges in his book that President Trump once again sought the help of Chinese President Xi Jinping to win the presidential election and that there were a number of issues in which he obstructed justice. President Trump and Russian President Putin had no competition.

