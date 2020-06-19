Washington: Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has said that Donald Trump is not qualified to hold the important post of President.

According to the World Broadcasting Corporation, Donald Trump has been directly criticized by former National Security Adviser John Bolton, saying that President Trump is incapable of fulfilling his responsibilities, so I don’t think Trump is running for the presidency. Fit and suitable candidates.

"I don't think he's fit for office," former national security adviser John Bolton says of Pres. Trump. "I don't think he has the competence to carry out the job." Watch more from Bolton's interview with @MarthaRaddatz Sunday at 9|8c. https://t.co/D2NIAHWJD9 pic.twitter.com/EnTqqrsnwr — ABC News (@ABC) June 18, 2020

President Trump called the former national security adviser a “sick dog” and his book fiction, using vulgar language in a series of lengthy tweets following criticism from John Bolton. The White House is already trying to prevent John Bolton’s book, The Room Where it Happened, from being published, and is awaiting a court ruling.

Wacko John Bolton’s “exceedingly tedious”(New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories. Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton alleges in his book that President Trump once again sought the help of Chinese President Xi Jinping to win the presidential election and that there were a number of issues in which he obstructed justice. President Trump and Russian President Putin had no competition.