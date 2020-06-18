Trump has been urging the Chinese president to re-elect John Bolton

Washington: Former National Security Adviser to Donald Trump, John Bolton, has revealed that President Trump has appealed to the Chinese president to run for re-election in the next presidential election.

According to a foreign news agency, John Bolton has revealed in his new book that President Trump puts his political interests first while making national security decisions. He accused Trump of using his power and position for politics.

According to John Bolton, a former national security adviser, during a meeting with Chinese President Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan in 2019, he continued to plead for cooperation to be re-elected in 2020. During the meeting, President Trump turned his attention to the upcoming US election, emphasizing the importance of American farmers and urging the United States to buy more soybeans. President Trump believes that if China increases soybean imports from the United States, it will directly benefit American farmers and have a positive effect on their election results.

Bolton wrote in the book that he wanted to transcribe President Trump’s speech word for word, but the government did not allow it in a pre-publication review. Trump also tried to persuade the Chinese president that his opposition, the Democrats, had a hostile view of China.

The book also reveals that President Trump made military aid to Ukraine conditional on him helping with the investigation against his Democratic political rival and former US Vice President Joe Biden. It should be noted that Biden was accused of holding high office for his son Hunter Biden in the Ukrainian gas company in exchange for helping Ukraine against Russia. President Trump sought to influence the Ukrainian government to investigate his rival, and the impeachment motion was moved in the US Congress.

John Bolton has been President Trump’s national security adviser for 17 months. He recently authored a 577-page book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir. In this book, Bolton provides detailed information about his differences with President Trump and the White House and makes a number of important revelations. The US Department of Justice is also working to block the publication of the book and has filed a lawsuit against the author on Tuesday, citing official disclosures. Earlier, in an interview with US news channel Fox News on Wednesday, President Trump called the disclosure of information illegal instead of denying the allegations made in Bolton’s book.

“Trump knows nothing.”

Bolton has also been sharply critical of Trump’s handling of office responsibilities. He writes that Trump is suspicious of everyone and often does not understand the situation. Many times they do not even know the basic facts, such as Trump’s view that Finland is part of Russia and they do not even know that Britain is a nuclear power.