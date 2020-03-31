Trump causes chaos by banning travelers from Europe Trump, in the Oval Office. / Photo: EP | Video: Atlas The White House is forced to clarify that the measure does not include trade in goods, as the US president had improvised.

What was most feared happened. The United States is facing a real crisis with Donald Trump at the helm, not one of its creation. The speech to the nation he delivered on Wednesday night was the vivid reflection of this nightmare. Written by his most extreme adviser, Stephen Miller, and seasoned with gross errors of his harvest, it was intended to demonstrate that the commander-in-chief is in command so as to calm the marketsInstead of that they collapsed yesterday with such virulence that the trading of the Stock Market had to be suspended fifteen minutes after opening.

«Please remember, it is very important that all countries and businesses know that trade will not be affected because of the restriction on travel to Europe, "Trump pleaded on Twitter, an hour after he said the opposite from the Oval Office.

It was only the second time that he used the solemnity of that office to address the nation; the previous one, last year to declare a humanitarian crisis on the border and justify the closure of the federal government. This time he denounced the national emergency unleashed "by a foreign virus ‘quot; whose implementation in 53 countries directly blames the European Union and its citizens, for allowing their free movement in a Europe without borders. At a stroke, without even being in the speech he read on the teleprompter, he vetoed not only all Europeans who wanted to travel to the US and those who had visited Europe in the previous two weeks, but also "the tremendous amounts of trade and cargo », he assured. "Anything that comes from Europe."

The immediate cancellation of all European imports would have had a devastating effect on the world economy, and although the White House and the president himself made an effort later to send several clarifications, the damage to confidence had already been done. "The restrictions detain people, not property," he insisted in a tweet.

Markets were sinking, Americans in Europe were crowding airports to catch the last flights back home, at crazy prices, and those in the US were getting off planes about to take off. He chaos and confusion took over the situation. Ken Cuccinelli, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, whose head was fired last year, had to clarify on Twitter that when the president said that only "after the appropriate review ‘quot; would be allowed entry to US citizens also referred to legal residents and their families. No one yet knows what that medical scrutiny will consist of, which in the case of China's evacuees meant quarantining them at a military base. It is only known that they will be channeled through a few airports in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia and Cyprus.

The EU regretted that the president had taken such measures "unilaterally and without consultation ‘quot;, just when international collaboration is most needed. His alleged rival, Joe Biden, took the opportunity to highlight the differences of what would be "a leadership compassionate and intelligent"Instead of ‘quot; taking away iron "and imposing ‘quot; a veto based on favoritism ".

The USA repeats the errors of Italy and Spain by severely restricting diagnostic tests, to which it adds systemic failures that will make the epidemic run like wildfire: 87 million people without health insurance or very insufficient; franchises and copays; a hospital network converted to outpatient clinics; absence of sick leave, and an impossible bureaucracy for diagnostic tests. "The system is not designed for what we need, it is a failure," admitted yesterday in Congress Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci.

In the disinformation cascade, Trump announced on Wednesday that he had agreed with the executives of the main health insurance companies temporarily abolish copays, but according to the industry association, the only thing to be forgiven will be the copayment for diagnostic tests, not treatment. He also promised a law approving paid sick leave, which his own party members oppose. His vice president prides himself on continuing to shake the hand of those he meets and he himself refuses to take the test, despite the fact that last Saturday he received Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his communication advisor at his vacation residence in Mar-a-Lago, who yesterday tested positive.

Experts believe that the virus has been circulating in the US for five weeks, so sealing the borders won't do any good. What is involved is mitigating the epidemic. All in all, it is estimated that it is one or two weeks behind Spain and Italy. As the tests expand the number of cases will grow rapidly and with it panic. The coronavirus has arrived and there is no longer a border to stop it.