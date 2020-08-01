Trump announces ban on tick-tock

Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced a ban on the popular Chinese application ‘Tik Tak’.

According to the international news agency, the US president has announced that he will approve an administrative order on Saturday, after which tick-tock will be banned in the United States.

U.S. officials have claimed that Tik Tak is owned by Chinese company Byte Dance and may use Americans’ personal information. Tik Tak has denied US allegations that the application was run by Chinese authorities. Or the Chinese government has access to its user data.

It should be noted that Tik Tak is an increasingly popular application in the United States as well as in the rest of the world and the number of its users has exceeded 80 million.

Is Microsoft Buying Tic Tac Toe?

Microsoft and Chinese company Byte Dance are reportedly in talks to buy TickTalk, but Trump is unlikely to allow such a deal. According to reports, in case of such a deal, the Chinese company Byte Dance will withdraw from the operation of the application in the United States.