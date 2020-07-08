Trump administration orders all foreign students taking online classes to leave US

Washington DC: The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) branch of the US Department of Homeland Security has issued new rules requiring all foreign students on US education visas to take online classes due to the recent Corona epidemic. They should leave the United States as soon as possible.

Foreign students living in the United States are required to transfer to an educational institution where regular attendance is required for class attendance. Otherwise, in case of taking online classes, they should immediately return to their homeland and continue their online education while staying there.

It should be noted that at present there are about 1.5 million foreign students in the United States from all over the world, the vast majority of whom are studying in the universities thereby paying expensive fees.

US President Donald Trump is also in favour of opening educational institutions as soon as possible, but the coronavirus epidemic is still out of control in the United States, which is why experts are against this opinion.