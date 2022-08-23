Minister of State Robert Troy has said he is “very happy” to address the Dáil to answer questions as he again apologised for errors he made in declaring his property interests.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, the Fianna Fáil TD said he is “embarrassed” that he “got it wrong” and wanted to take “full responsibility” for his errors.

Mr Troy said he had informed the Taoiseach and Tánaiste that he was “very happy to address the Dáil” to answer questions on the issue.

“I’m happy to meet SIPO, I’m happy to meet the RTB, I’m an open book. I have absolutely nothing to hide,” he said.

“I never tried to conceal anything and I never tried to use my public position for private gain, but I do believe that the forum to deal with this is either in the Dáil, with RTB or with SIPO.”

Last week, he apologised for what he called serious “mistakes” in relation to “omissions” he made regarding property he owned that should have been included in a register of politicians’ interests.

Mr Troy said “the root of the issue” was that he had “misinterpreted the requirements”.

“I was under the impression, wrongly, that it was only properties that were in my interest as of the 31st of a particular year that I needed to include,” he said.

“That’s why some properties were not fully accounted for.

Mr Troy said there was an allegation of a charge that he had tried to conceal his interests from the public, which he said is “factually incorrect”.

He confirmed that he currently owns six properties – three in his own name, including his constituency offices, and three where he is in a partnership arrangement with another party.

Within those three holdings, he said one of the properties is sublet into three units and another property is sublet into four units.

“I, bar one property, made reference to every other property in my members interests returns,” he said.

“I admit in certain instances not in the right location, but I did not try to conceal any of my property interests… since I was elected to the Dáil.”

On the one property he had never declared, Mr Troy said he “did not try to conceal it, that was an error in my interpretation of requirements.”

He said he was “guilty” of not giving the process “the due diligence that it deserved”, which is “not something I will do again”.

“I thought I got it right but I didn’t, I acknowledge that,” the minister said. “I have now made the amendment and I am prepared to deal with SIPO in that context.”

Mr Troy also reiterated that he did not insist on cash payments for the duration of a tenancy, as he said had been alleged.

Mr Troy said this was something he had to “refute fully” and he had a signed affidavit from the tenant in question to contradict that allegation.

Mr Troy added that for a large proportion of that particular tenancy the rent was paid by Westmeath County Council through a RAS (rental accommodation scheme) agreement.

He said that the rent had been paid in cash “at the request of the … tenant, and that tenant has signed a declaration to that effect.”

Mr Troy said that “any cash that I did take was lodged and returned in my annual return and tax paid on it.”

He also said that he was without question” and “most definitely” in compliance with the Rent a Room scheme, including the stipulation that a family member not be involved in renting the room in question.

The Longford-Westmeath TD confirmed that he registered the tenancy agreement at his former principal primary residence in August 2022, despite the fact that the tenancy began in November 2021.

All of the properties were compliant with fire regulations, Mr Troy said.

MEP calls for clarity

Earlier, Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher called for clarity on the issue.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Kelleher said he was aware that Mr Troy had spoken to Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the issue and has also released a statement, but that he was also aware there were calls that he should make a statement to the Dáil when it reconvenes.

“Clarity has to be brought to it and certainly everybody would welcome that and I for one would too as a member of the parliamentary party,” he added.

Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley said Mr Troy still has questions to answer, adding that he has made some errors in his declaration and has corrected those and has made a number of public statements about the issue.

In a statement last Thursday, Mr Troy said he had been under the “mistaken impression” that only property in his possession on 31 December of any year needed to be registered and not properties which were sold during that year.

“I take my role and responsibility as a TD for Longford-Westmeath and minister of state very seriously and I fully appreciate the seriousness of my mistake,” he said.

“I sincerely regret that my omissions and errors could be seen as my deflection or disregard of my responsibilities as public representative.

“I take full responsibility and I apologise unreservedly to my constituents, colleagues in Government, to the Dáil, and to SIPO for these errors and omissions.”

Yesterday Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said “the drip feed of information” from Mr Troy has been “deeply unsatisfactory”.

“As a junior minister in Government, with responsibility for company regulation, it beggars belief that Mr Troy would fail to declare his directorship of a property management company in his Dáil register of members’ interests,” she said.

Sinn Féin’s Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has said Mr Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar “must ensure full accountability” from Mr Troy.