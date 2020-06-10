Latest newsTop Stories
Troubled by a plethora of pizza despite not having ordered for ten years

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Brussels: A 65-year-old man has been facing an interesting situation for the last ten years that he is being sent a pizza every day without ordering anyone and sometimes he receives pizza more than once several times a day.

The 65-year-old resident of Flanders says he is "worried" that he is constantly being sent pizza by an unknown person who receives it at his home.

Jean-Van Landgam said his home is in Turnhaut, Antwerp. "Nine years ago, the first person handed me a lot of pizza and said it was for you, but I didn't order it. At first I thought maybe something was wrong and now they are getting kebabs and other kinds of food.

He said he receives pizza at any time of the day. These pizzas are being sent to them from every shop nearby and sometimes the pizza arrives at two o'clock at night. As a result of this process, their own sleep has become forbidden. They also get pizza ten times a day.

Jane Van said she sometimes eats only frozen pizza from two companies and never asked them to deliver the order to her home. He also revealed that a friend of his was living in another area and he too had been receiving free pizza from a benefactor for the last 9 years. Sometimes they both get pizza on the same day. Maybe the sender knows them both.

Jane Van said she can't go to every store and now she's fed up with the game. He has repeatedly told the police about it but the police are surprisingly still unable to find out.

