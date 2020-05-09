Trony, the Happy Price arrives: all the offers of the new May 2020 flyer

With the expiration of the previous leaflet, Trony renews the promotions and launches the Happy Price today, which will only be available online until May 15th. As always, there are many promotions and they cover various categories of products.

Among the televisions, the Sony KD55XG8596BAEP 55-inch it is available at 695 Euros, compared to the 899 Euros listed, while the 65-inch model is found at 1,099 Euros. Also interesting is the promotion on the Panasonic TX-40GX810E 40-inch, which goes to 495 Euros, while the 58-inch TX-58GX830E can be brought home to 595 Euros, for a saving of 21% compared to the 749 Euros in the price list. On the Samsung front, the 65-inch UE65RU8000UXZT is discounted at € 675, while the 55-inch UE55TU8500UXZT can be purchased for € 725.

As regards telephony, the discount on AirPods Pro: Apple wireless headphones, with noise cancellation, can be brought home at 239 Euros, compared to 279 Euros in the Bitten Apple price list. The 128 gigabyte Samsung Galaxy S10 + is available in three colors at 699 Euros, while Huawei P40 Lite goes to 269 Euros. There is also a discount Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, in the configuration with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage, at 249 Euros, while the 256GB iPhone 11 goes to 979 Euros.

Wearables are not lacking in the appeal: here we find the Garmin Instict at 279 Euros, but also the Garmin Vivoactive 3 at 189 Euros.