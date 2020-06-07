Trony launches the 'Diet Prices': many discounts only online until June 12th

After the “Dizzy Discounts” expires, Trony renews the online flyer with a new promotion called “Diet Prices”, which will be active until June 12, obviously only on the website of the distribution chain. The promotion embraces many categories of products, linked to consumer electronics.

In the IT category, it is available at 2,199 Euros on 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD, for a really minimal saving compared to the list price of 2,229 Euros. Also on sale is the Lenovo Ideapad S540, at 1,099 Euros, 8% less if compared to the 1,199 Euros listed. Among the tablets instead we mention theHuawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10.0 WiFi Only at 229 Euros, while Microsoft’s Surface Go is available at 629 Euros.

Among the televisions, the Sony KD65XG7096BAEP 65-inch it is available at 760 Euros, 24% less than the 999 Euros in the price list, while the 55-inch Samsung QE55Q60RATXZT is available at 590 Euros. The offer on the 40-inch Panasonic TX-40GX810E is also interesting, at 485 Euros compared to the previous 599 Euros.

We also report the discount on AirPods Pro, at 229 Euros from the previous 279 Euros, while the Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G in Cosmic Gray coloring goes to 1,089 Euros, while on Huawei P40 a 6% discount is offered at 749 Euros.