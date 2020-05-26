Tech NewsElectronicsReviewsGadget ReviewsSmart Gadgets
Trony launches a new offer on the truly unmissable Samsung soundbar

By Brian Adam
Trony launches a new offer on the truly unmissable Samsung soundbar

Even today, as usual, it is time for unmissable offers Trony has made a very interesting one for a soundbar developed by Samsung in collaboration with Harman Kardon and which will allow you to live a united viewing experience with exceptional audio quality.

We refer to the model HW-Q70R / ZF, purchasable at 370 euros, with a 21% discount on the original price of 469 euros. The audio released by the device is a real bomb thanks also to the implementation of Samsung Acoustic Beam technology, which allows the sound to move in perfect sync with video playback, thanks also to the support for Dolby Atmos and DTS: X formats.

With Adaptive Sound, the soundbar automatically improves the clarity of dialogue when the volume is low and thanks to the integration with the Amazon Alexa voice assistant it is possible to manage everything without the aid of a remote control but only with the voice.

It is also compatible with HDR10 + to connect any video source that supports it to a Samsung TV simply via HDMI. The soundbar was developed at the Audio Lab in California and the engineers developed the most advanced acoustic technologies to obtain a perfectly balanced sound capable of spreading throughout the room.

Thanks to 4K Pass-Through, connecting a 4K video source like Blu-ray players or gaming consoles becomes child's play. The Soundbar is able to analyze the audio signal and automatically offer optimized sound according to the single scene. The gaming experience will never be the same because the subwoofer is able to enhance the scene and the up-firing speakers are able to reproduce an incredible surround effect.

If you connect a Samsung TV to a console, the Soundbar can automatically switch to Game Mode without any initial configuration. Thanks to Bluetooth, the Soundbar can connect to other devices such as, for example, a smartphone or tablet, with the possibility of listening to your favorite music in the highest quality.

Through the Smart Things app you can control and set it to your liking also through the interface visible on the TV. The offer is only available online on the Trony website with funding options. If you are interested, hurry to buy it before it is no longer available.
At Trony there are not only the soundbars on offer but also a series of occasions on the TVs of the main producers.

