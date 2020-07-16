Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Tronsmart Enters Hybrid Active Noise Canceling TWS Headset Market with Apollo Bold

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

A colossal cosmic structure that spans 1.37 billion light years has been discovered

In a research published in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been described as an immense structure of 1.37 billion...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

Dara Calleary is thought to be most likely to be promoted due to the announcement that Agriculture Minister Barry...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

TWS headphones have become a popular trend since Apple launched AirPods. Tronsmart launched its own Onyx Ace headphones four months ago that received very positive feedback from around the world. Communication companies like Forbes said it’s a “alternative ”to Apple AirPods. This revolution in the industry has changed people’s habits. And just as people were getting used to TWS headphones, Apple announced its AirPods Pro, which supports active noise cancellation. According to Tronsmart research, active noise cancellation is the most important feature for 36% of people when evaluating whether TWS headphones are good or not. The birth of the AirPods Pro has attracted worldwide attention; even Sony has joined the game. And, like the largest TWS chip company, Qualcomm® is no exception, either.

To gain a share of the market, Qualcomm® chose to cooperate with its former partner Tronsmart to create the Apollo Bold. This time Qualcomm has used its flagship QCC5124 chip, which has yet to be used in any product, to include it in Tronsmart’s first hybrid active noise-cancelling headphones. Apollo Bold are manufactured by Grandson, one of the largest Qualcomm® processing chip factories.

According to Qualcomm®, the QCC5124 chip used in Tronsmart Apollo Bold supports active noise cancellation and Bluetooth signal processing, making both functions achieve the best performance without any interference. While the other ANC models on the market have to use two chips for Bluetooth signal and active noise cancellation. Tronsmart Apollo Bold is designed with Hybrid Noise Canceling Technology (Feedforward & Feedback) which can cancel wide and narrow range noise for best effect. Unlike common models that can only cancel noise up to 25-28dB, Tronsmart Apollo Bold can achieve noise cancellation up to 35dB.ñ

Tronsmart Apollo Bold uses TrueWireless ™ Stereo Plus synchronized signal transmission technology to ensure that the left and right headphones receive the Bluetooth signal simultaneously. Most TWS headsets, including AirPods Pro, use TrueWireless stereo technology, so the primary headphone will receive the signal first and then stream to the other headphone, causing some delay.

Other outstanding product specifications:

• Your custom graphene controller works with aptX ™ decoding for excellent sound quality.

• Six microphones along with CVC technology that ensure the best sound and call quality.

• LDS laser antenna provides a robust connection

• The three modes of use: ANC, music and transparency, allows users to enjoy music anywhere and anytime.

• More than 30 hours of playback with the charging case (more than 10 hours for a single charge), with up to 6 hours more user experience than AirPods.

• In-ear detection function provides a more convenient experience.

• This advanced product that can beat Apple AirPods Pro only costs 46% of its competition

Product link: https://bit.ly/2Of8yTa

More Articles Like This

Here’s where to see the live launch of the Minotaur IV rocket: it will bring 4 satellites into orbit

Space tech Brian Adam -
Today, a Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV rocket will launch four satellites into orbit at 15:00. The rocket will be launched from Pad-0B at NASA's...
Read more

Catherine: Full Body, Switch review

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Welcome to the Golden Playhouse. Prepare to be part of a complicated love story, where elements such as sex, betrayal, friendship or heartbreak are...
Read more

Vodafone Curve, the gadget with which you will never lose your keys again

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
It was the next natural step in this revolution of smart objects that we have had to live through, and that started some...
Read more

Netflix, the Shuffle function is coming soon: you will always know what to watch

Apps Brian Adam -
Netflix is ​​testing an interesting new feature for the application with a small group of users. It's called "Shuffle" and basically will propose in...
Read more

iQOO U1: the first mid-range of the house arrives with Snapdragon 720G and a very tight price

Android Brian Adam -
Vivo launched its iQOO brand more focused on gamers a year ago and since then most terminals under its wing have been high-end or...
Read more

Graphcore claims to have the world’s most complex processor: a chip with 59.4 billion transistors and 1,472 cores

Computing Brian Adam -
Graphcore may not be as well known and popular as other processor manufacturers such as Intel or NVIDIA. This is because they focus especially...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY