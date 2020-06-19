Tech NewsCar Tech
Triumph presents its Trekker GT: great design and better autonomy

By Brian Adam
Electric bikes are catching on in recent years because they are the perfect solution for those who want to measure the efforts they make on it: If we feel strong enough to climb that slope we try, but if we see that things are going for "pros", then we better start the motor and let ourselves be carried away by the electrical power of these devices.

Trekker GT, engine and battery location area.

Now even in those cases, you have to be careful with the autonomy because most models are prepared to offer us 20, 25 or 30 kilometers (on average) before it is mandatory to go home pedaling with dead batteries. Triumph, who has a lot of experience, has decided to launch a model that will allow us to enjoy it for hours and hours, beyond even the average of the most expensive eBikes.

Great finish and better autonomy

Triumph is known for its bikes and has now decided to launch its first electric bike which, to begin with, puts on the table a really interesting autonomy limit: 150 kilometers, that is, more than 90 miles. Figures that reach with a single charge and that will give you greater independence to spend a whole day traveling on highways, roads or whatever.

Triumph Trekker GT.

Its design is elegant and clearly designed to go for a walk and enjoy the views without having to pedal our skin. Install a 250W Steps E6100 motor with a torque of 60 Nm., A 504 Wh battery. and with a lock inside the hydraulic mold of the lower tube of the aluminum frame that offers simple but very attractive lines.

Charging connector for the Trekker GT battery.

This Trekker GT has a gear lever with ten speeds, Deore M6000 brakes and a screen from which we can control all aspects related to driving. That is, the speed at which we circulate, the time, the speed and the remaining battery as well as the maximum number of kilometers we have left before having to go through the charger. By the way, with this bike we will also take, within the price, a lock of the brand to protect it when we have to leave it on the street. Something that, in the first days, will surely cost you horrors.

Trekker GT control panel.

Its weight is 24 kg., With the battery mounted on the Trekker GT, and it is possible to buy it for a price of about $ 3,750, which in exchange is 3,350 euros. A relatively high price but with which we will take a high quality bicycle and, above all, autonomy.

