Trick to create your CV in seconds with your LinkedIn data in Chrome

Creating your Curriculum Vitae professionally will now be much easier and faster with this extension for Chrome and LinkedIn.

Putting together an updated resume with an attractive job search design is not always an easy task. To make this easier for you, Rezi has created a simple Chrome extension with which you can create an ideal CV in just a few seconds. Read on to find out how.

The Importance of the Curriculum Vitae

An organized and attractive CV is essential since it is the first thing an interviewer will see about you, making it the first opportunity you have to create a good impression. A well-done CV will greatly increase your chances of getting a job.

The importance of the Curriculum Vitae lies in showing that you are the best candidate for the position, so it is important that it contains your work experience, essential skills, academic training, interests and references.

How to make your Curriculum Vitae in seconds with Chrome?

With this Chrome extension you can automatically create your CV with the information you have on your LinkedIn profile, best of all, the curriculum it creates is optimized for ATS software, that is, automated systems that some companies use to scan data of the CVs they receive to qualify them.

The tool is called LinkedIn to Resume and you just have to follow these steps:

Install the extension of this link .

. Go to LinkedIn and export your profile.

and export your profile. Upload that downloaded profile to the platform.

Create an account.

Let the tool do its work and automatically build a resume for you.

Ready! Your CV will be ready in less than a couple of minutes.

Now you can print it or send it digitally to all the vacancies you want to apply for.

This simple extension is useful for Chrome, Edge, Opera, Brave, Vivaldi and all browsers. Are you ready to get the job of your dreams with the help of an attractive CV?