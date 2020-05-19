Trials of Mana: review of the classic Square Enix remake

Only two weeks have passed since the debut of the sensational first episode of Final Fantasy VII Remake, which literally split the fanbase in two with sensitive changes made to the original narrative canvas (recover our special on the narrative differences of FF7 Remake), but the publisher Square Enix is ​​already ready to bring another makeover desired by JRPG enthusiasts to the global market. Announced on the occasion of last E3, the 3D remake of Trials of Mana it was created to complete the primeval trilogy and celebrate a very important anniversary, namely the 25th anniversary of the title, which was in fact launched back in 1995. The product, which we remember among the last SNES titles to see the light, however, has landed in the rest of the globe only in the middle of summer 2019, when Nintendo's hybrid console welcomed the so-called Collection of Mana within its stable: a surprising collection of the first three episodes of Seiken Densetsu.

After finally discovering and appreciating Trials of Mana through the 16-bit guise, it is therefore time to put on the test bench also the makeover carried out by Square Enix, which during the relative advertising campaign has repeatedly confirmed the intention of want to update the product as much as possible, in order to make it appear a modern and almost new title. From a purely graphic point of view the operation can be said to be all in all successful, but there are many other elements that, still today, betray the real age of a great classic of the caliber of Trials of Mana and make it a fairly "obsolete" product . Let's find out in our review.

Intertwining destinies

Today as then, the peculiarity of the narrative canvas underlying Trials of Mana is undoubtedly represented by the presence of six different heroes and three potential subplots able to significantly alter the initial and final bars of the main campaign. This is because the player, when starting a new game, is forced to choose the protagonist to impersonate and even the two companions to support him, in order to compose a party of three individuals and customize the adventure as much as possible.

It should also be noted that the protagonists – three men and as many young girls – roughly share the same objectives, albeit divided in pairs: if the brave Duran, a valiant swordsman of the kingdom of Valsena, and the beautiful Angela, rebel princess of the magical kingdom of Altena, for different reasons they will find themselves chasing the mysterious Crimson Wizard, the young half-elf named Charlotte and the fiery Kevin, the only son of the king of the beastmen of Ferolia, will travel due to the manipulations perpetrated by the villain Goremand, a sneaky demon that feeds on human souls.

Finally, the clever Hawkeye, a thief belonging to the guild of Nevarl, and Princess Riesz, stubborn leader of the Amazon guard of Laurent, will instead be called to counter the poisonous Pretty Woman, a charming enchantress willing to perform any atrocity just to please the Dark Sovereign.

Regardless of the choices made by the user and having overcome the different initial prologues, the vicissitudes narrated in Trials of Mana see the aforementioned protagonists engaged in the search for eight Elemental Spirits, indispensable to pave the way to the legendary sanctuary where the portentous Sword of the Mana is rumored to be preserved. Since various evil lords are trying to awaken the terrifying Benevodon sealed in ancient times in the eight Mana Stones, the Mana Tree is in serious danger of wilting, which is why the only hope left to our heroes is to arouse the Goddess del Mana from her long sleep and ask her to save the world with her boundless powers.

Being a game made in the first half of the 90s, the plot of Trials of Mana has no particularly innovative claims, on the contrary, he prefers to follow with extreme dedication the classic and fundamental patterns that characterized fantasy titles two decades ago.

The narrative fabric, therefore, is a continuous mix of knights, mystical artifacts, demonic creatures and coveted revenge, which most of the time are also consumed rather quickly and without the right pathos. On the other hand, as happened for the remakes of Adventures of Mana and Secret of Mana published respectively in 2016 and 2018, Square Enix has not reworked the plot of Seiken Densetsu 3, to keep the original experience almost intact. As result, the script is still quite fragile, hasty and even repetitive, as well as suffering from solutions often bordering on the absurd, which once could have worked, but which today appear excessively forced and banal.

The only real novelty on the narrative level is represented by the inclusion of the so-called "flashback chapters", that is, short sequences that, after meeting and enlisting the companions selected at the beginning of the adventure, allow the player to explore (in an absolutely optional way) the vicissitudes prior to the fateful encounter with the main protagonist. An appreciable and ingenious stratagem that, unlike what happened in the original version of the action RPG, provided us with more details on the often tumultuous characterization of the supporting actors and on their native realms.

Ultimately, if the nostalgic fans of the first hour and more generally the fans of fantasy adventures of a classic mold will undoubtedly find bread for their teeth, the younger players and perhaps accustomed to more ambitious and multifaceted narrative canvases could instead have quite a few difficulty withstanding the extreme linearity of Trials of Mana for 25 hours about necessary to reach the end credits and finally embark on an unpublished post-game and conceived specifically for the remake.

Class and combat system

Turning to the playful level, it is necessary to underline a fundamental difference between the fighting systems adopted by Secret of Mana and Trials of Mana. If in the first the power of the attacks thrown by the protagonists was always proportionate to the percentage of recharge of a special bar (for all the details, please consult our review of the Secret of Mana remake), in Seiken Densetsu 3 the powerful attack and the weak one are instead assigned to two different keys, exactly as would happen in any hack'n'slash.

During the battle phases, therefore, it is the players who decide which approach to use: if weak attacks allow you to chain frantic combos, the slow powerful assaults, especially if loaded, are able to destroy the protective barriers of some enemies and inflict huge amounts of damage on them. The appropriate alternation between two types, therefore, plays a fundamental role in the strategy to be adopted on the battlefield, also because the overall difficulty of Trials of Mana, despite the initial appearances, it is fairly balanced and in some cases it can also reserve some unpleasant surprises. The carelessness of the player, especially in the presence of the many enemies with AoE attacks ("Effect Area"), are paid dearly, even at lower difficulty levels. The product, however, has four different degrees of difficulty (Beginner, Easy, Normal and Hard) which can be changed at any time, so that each user can always adapt the experience to his own needs or preferences.

In addition to the basic attacks, the six protagonists of Trials of Mana naturally have special techniques and skills, which can be launched through the convenient ring menu which, in Secret of Mana, was instead used to change the equipped weapon. Then there are even more devastating attacks, which however require the loading of a special bar placed under the icon of the controlled character: by defeating the enemies and breaking the barriers that protect them, it is in fact possible to collect bright crystals that increase the percentage charging e unlock access to various finishing moves, which can be called up via convenient shortcuts and freely customizable button combos.

The third episode of the Seiken Densetsu series differs from the previous incarnations of the brand also as regards the development and paraphernalia of the characters, who in this chapter are not able to equip any type of weapon, but on the contrary excel in the use of a single category of tools. If, for example, the knight Duran is a master in the sublime art of the sword, the skill of the thief Hawkeye with daggers and daggers is unrivaled, while the princesses Reisz and Angela use magic spears and scepters respectively.

The impossibility of changing weapons and consequently the attack patterns of the controlled hero is however counterbalanced by a real job system and by a mechanic that allows you to spend the Training Points acquired with the increase of the basic level. Located in the main menu, the Training item allows you to invest the aforementioned points to improve main combat statistics and unlock, among other things, new active and passive skills (personal and joint), which range from elemental spells to mere bonuses in terms of life points.

Mentioned a moment ago, however, the class system is the main course character personalization, as the various heroes have access to nine unique jobs, if we include the basic one and the "fourth classes" that can only be unlocked in the post-game. Starting from the default one (the so-called class 1), Kevin and his companions can in fact change classes at levels 18 and 38, and the available jobs vary according to the path chosen between light and dark. For example, once he reaches the required level to enter class 2, Reisz can choose between Valkyrie and Rune Maiden, which in turn give access to two other advanced professions. Of course, the various jobs influence the statics of the six heroes in a distinctly different way and above all they confer unique skills, which is why the choice of jobs must be approached with care and a pinch of strategy. Also because, although the possession of a certain object allows a player not satisfied to retrace their steps and take a different evolutionary path, the backstop can be implemented only in the advanced stages of the campaign.

Gonzo returns and nice news

To the delight of historical fans, the remake of Trials of Mana has seen the return of all the rather disjointed mechanics that characterized the original and its predecessors, such as the ability to move from one end of the world to the other through a cannon.

Even before unlocking the funny of the king of the sea in charge of ferrying our heroes from one beach to another, Seiken Desentsu 3 in fact provides that its protagonists, faced with the need to reach a distant or otherwise inaccessible location, literally catapult themselves into air with a giant cannon, to then miraculously land unharmed. It is a mechanic that on the one hand preserves the somewhat naive and light-hearted nature of the brand, but which on the other could leave newbies with a more than legitimate sense of disorientation.

The same applies roughly to the funny magic pots located near the reception desk of the inns, where the seeds found during the adventure can be planted. Each seed, once buried, produces a consumable object or even a piece of equipment, however, the rarity of which depends on the level of the pot. Seed after seed, in fact, the pots tend to level up and reward players with ever better and uncommon objects!

Among the novelties of the makeover, however, we cannot fail to mention the nice guy "Li'l Cactus" hidden in various secret places in the game world. Introduced in Legend of Mana and Sword of Mana, the cute smiling cactus can be traced in almost every map of Trials of Mana and rewards the most careful players with a stamp to be applied to a sort of card for collecting points.

For every five brands, the map gives rather useful optional bonuses, such as a perennial 10-20% discount at the arms and object stores, the sporadic increase in experience obtained after a battle, the halving of the time required by the escape, and so on. A more than valid reason, in short, to sift every single square meter of the maps visited, especially during the tedious backtracking sessions!

A considerable leap forward

The definitive code of Trials of Mana unfortunately confirmed most of the perplexities that arose after having grappled with the free demo published last month. The remake boasts a soft and very detailed character design, who blatantly winks at Japanese animation series.

In general, the polygonal models of the characters are very beautiful and the chiaroscuro are effective, but we would have expected several less edges. In any case, compared to the recent makeover of Secret of Mana, the step forward is undeniable and even the textures of the game seemed more than satisfactory. Too bad only for the unpleasant stuttering effect that tends to load textures of landscapes and characters a fraction of a second after the appearance of the aforementioned ones, and for the annoying tendency of the companions to fit, occasionally, against the walls. On the other hand, at least on PlayStation 4 Trials of Mana runs steadily a 60 fps per second, with fairly rare and barely noticeable dips, against the granite 30 of the Nintendo Switch version.

We also spend a few words for the camera, which for the occasion abandoned the bird's eye view and thus freed itself of the historical limitations, allowing the player to observe and appreciate the delightful game world from various angles.

Following the trail traced by its predecessor, the Square Enix product has two spoken tracks: one in Japanese and one in English, who perform their duties without praise and without infamy. Net of some somewhat questionable adaptation choices, the texts in the English-speaking language seemed to be fluent and easily understandable, also thanks to the use of an elementary language, which consequently should not preclude the total understanding of the affair to non-expert chewers of the English idiom.