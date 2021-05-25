Travel update at Dublin Airport as Taoiseach says it’s ‘on full blast’ for Irish tourists this summer

Micheál Martin has said it is “on full blast” for Irish tourists, as the European digital green pass is expected to open travel abroad this summer.

Anyone with the digital pass could travel freely within the 27 EU countries.

To qualify for the pass, travelers must be vaccinated against COVID, have a negative test result or have had the virus in the last six months.

The digital green pass can be scanned at an airport for evaluation.

The Taoiseach said the “only problem” for Ireland would be public health advice on travel.

These plans are scheduled for approval by EU leaders and are expected to be operational in Ireland from mid-July.

The Government will control the entry conditions and will control the virus and the vaccination rate before the scheme begins.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said he hopes Ireland “can benefit from the removal of international travel restrictions” sometime in July.

Speaking on RTE’s Morning Ireland, Coveney added that more definitive rules on international travel will be provided on Friday when the Taoiseach heads into the country again with a revised plan to ease lockdown measures.

He said: “I hope Ireland can be one of the first to adopt it when it enters the EU on 1 July.”

“I don’t expect that to go into effect on July 1, but I certainly hope that we can benefit from the removal of international travel restrictions for many people who travel.

“We will make decisions on this and we will get more clarity on this on Friday.”

Minister Coveney also touched on what the green certificate will entail and why there may be a delay between the rest of the EU to present it and Ireland to use it.

He added: “Politically, this was already agreed last week. So it’s really a matter of sequencing now and implementation.

“What has been agreed is that the EU green passport system will be operational in early July.

“That means that all EU countries from that date will have six weeks to implement it.

“In other words, having the data systems in place for when people travel between different countries or travel through airports.

“They will have a scan code, presumably on their phone, that could give authorities their COVID status, whether they have been fully vaccinated, have had a PCR test and it is negative, or have had COVID in the last six months and has recovered.

“Then, member states will be able to make decisions about removing restrictions based on that data set.”