Travel lacks a long way to catch up

It has never been truer that the journey is the destination. Travel has shown resistance after previous crises, suggesting that once a vaccine, treatment, or other solution for Covid-19 is found, restless globetrotters will repackage their Samsonites with almost full vigor. Notable changes are likely to occur in sanitary controls and brochures.

The effects will undoubtedly last. There's Warren Buffett, whose investment horizon is longer than most, among those concerned that some changes in travel habits will endure. Its holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, has abandoned its large positions in four US airlines.

There are reasons to be concerned. It took nearly two years for the demand for flights to recover in North America after the 9/11 attacks, according to Morgan Stanley. Overnight stays abroad are expected to fall 20% -30% this year compared to 2019, according to the UNWTO, which would mean losses of up to $ 450 billion in revenue. After the 2009 crisis, the comparable decline was just 4%.

Travelers are likely to stay closer to home at first. Car vacations within the country, for example, make the most sense in many places with ground flights and closed borders. Before planning a bigger vacation, the most popular destinations will have to reopen. With most Disney theme parks and other major attractions not available, there is less incentive to embark on a short-term trip. But, over time, airlines, hoteliers and online booking portals should be able to start attracting confined consumers with tantalizing discounts.

All in all, the costs will end up rising. Airlines can expect lasting changes in their spending structures. Just as a single bomb threat forced passengers to remove their shoes before boarding, the virus is likely to usher in an era of mask use. Temperature controls, deeper aircraft cleaning and new boarding protocols – all this will consume more time and money. In addition, there is the issue of empty intermediate seats.

About 77% of the seats must be filled for airlines to achieve profitability, according to the employers' association International Air Transport.

Some destinations may have better rates than others. Countries with better developed health systems, such as Switzerland and New Zealand, will be more attractive; This provides an even greater incentive to channel government stimulus funds to improve them. At least some tourists are already thinking about their next itinerary. Cruise ship operator Carnival says nearly half of its passengers have opted for vouchers rather than refunds for canceled trips, and plans to restart some trips in August.

There are other somewhat encouraging facts, although Expedia and others have withdrawn their financial forecasts, and Delta Air Lines expects the recovery to take two to three years. Domestic bookings at China's largest online travel agency Trip.com are growing rapidly. Teen travelers and twentysomethings are driving the first stage of a company rebound this month (which has a market value of $ 15 billion), indicating that generations less reluctant to take risks will help spearhead the post-pandemic era of tourism. Certain operators, such as Ryanair, with more flexible cost structures, may be better prepared to face the crisis. Increased business concentration may be necessary (and allowed).

But it will be more difficult to move. Countries wary of future contagion could tighten their borders and broaden the scope of what constitutes a nonessential trip. Leisure travel can also become expensive. Health immunity documents could become as vital as passports. Meanwhile, global air traffic is expected to decline at a compound annual growth rate of 4.6% through 2028, from an estimated 5.1% before the crisis, according to UBS.

Business travel seems especially vulnerable. This type of spending was projected to reach $ 1.7 trillion worldwide in 2022, according to industry estimates. However, there are reasons for concern, such as the recent withdrawal of two investors, private equity firm Carlyle and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, from buying a stake in the hotel reservation and corporate airfare company American Express. Global Business Travel, 50% owned by American Express, and valued at $ 5 billion.

In addition, when the pandemic dies down, companies will have become accustomed to working remotely and will be willing to keep costs low by using video conferencing to meet with customers in the face of wasteful first-class tickets and congresses. Even a modest 5% long-term blow to this market segment would cause many business strategies to collapse. In the battered travel sector, this area will suffer the longest lasting scars.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. The opinions are yours. The translation of Carlos Gómez Downis the responsibility of Five days

