Transparent and thin ‘silk cover’ in which food is stored for many days

Boston: Scientists at the Abdul Latif Jamil Water and Food Systems Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a thin, transparent coating of silk protein that keeps food safe for days. Can

In 2016, Benedetto Merylli, a postdoctoral research fellow at Tufts University, accidentally discovered that foods wrapped in silk can be eaten for a longer period of time.

Later, after taking a job as an assistant professor at MIT, he took the job further and discovered that a special protein in silk plays the most important protective role in protecting food from rotting. ۔

After collaborating with many other experts, they also succeeded in devising a method in which this silk protein is separated using only water and salt. This protein is sprayed in the form of a spray on a food item where it forms a transparent membrane. Experts also call it the “Silk Fiber Coating” which is colorless, tasteless and harmless.

Fruits, vegetables, meat and poultry kept in this cover are safe for twice as long. Journal of Early Experimental Success and Research “Nature Scientific Reports” In addition to publishing the research in, Merylli and his colleagues have formed a startup called Cambridge Crop, which seeks to commercialize the invention.

He said that this technology of making transparent silk sheath is very simple and low cost which can be easily incorporated in the existing food industry without any change. If this technology became commonplace in the world, millions of tons of food waste would be saved each year, millions of people would be fed, and refrigeration would reduce both electricity consumption and carbon dioxide emissions. Will be able to