Training intensively with a mask could be dangerous

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Training intensively with a mask could be dangerous

It is not uncommon these days to see someone intent on exercising with a mask. A mask makes it more difficult to inhale the required amount of air to perform an effort at the highest levels. Exercise, for its part, leads to faster and more difficult breaths. What happens when the two factors come together?

At an exercise of low to moderate intensity, the effort will seem slightly harder than normal with a mask. The challenge seems to be even more difficult during the heavy exercises in which you have more intense breaths that take air at a speed of about 40-100 litres per minute. When we exercise intensely, our muscles produce lactic acid (the substance that creates that burning sensation). The latter is subsequently converted into carbon dioxide and exhaled. What happens if carbon dioxide is trapped by the mask?

Breathing carbon dioxide again can decrease cognitive function and increase respiratory rate. So, a supplier of fencing equipment turned to the University of Hertfordshire with a question: is it safe to practice a mask?

The author of the study experimented everything on himself: running on a treadmill at 10 km per hour for three minutes – so as to reflect the intensity and duration of the fencing. The experiment was conducted with a complete fencing kit, with and without a cloth mask under the fencing mask. The concentration of oxygen in the atmosphere is around 21% at sea level. When the researcher ran on the treadmill with only the fencing mask, the oxygen concentration was around 19.5%. The equivalent of training at 600 meters above sea level.

However, wearing a mask under the fencing mask reduced the scientist’s oxygen level to around 17%, the equivalent of the exercise at 1,500 m. Further reductions in oxygen concentration may cause symptoms such as dizziness or headache. There are negligible levels of carbon dioxide in the atmospheric air and when training only with the fencing mask, the concentration remains below 1%. With the mask, however, this value has tripled to 3%.

The UK Health and Safety Authority advises employees not to be exposed to 1.5% carbon dioxide for more than 15 minutes.

