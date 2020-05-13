Tourism multinational Tui will cut 8,000 jobs worldwide due to the pandemic

Tui also benefited from a government aid plan, which made billions of euros available to companies.

The international tourism group Tui, based in Germany, is going to cut 8,000 jobs worldwide, representing more than 10% of its workforce, due to the covid-19 pandemic, which paralyzed most of its activities, announced the company.

“We want to reduce our administrative expenses on a lasting basis by 30% for the group as a whole,” which has “consequences for around 8,000 jobs”, said the multinational, which employs around 70,000 people worldwide.

The group indicated that it registered in the second quarter of its accounting year (from January to March, since its accounting year begins in October), a net loss of 763.6 million euros, down 274.7%.

The operating result (EBIT) was -681 million euros, down sharply of 181.2%.

The turnover in the second quarter also sank, down 10%, compared to the same period in 2019.

Faced with the almost complete cessation of its activities since the beginning of March due to the confinement decreed against the pandemic of the new coronavirus, Tui obtained in April an emergency loan of 1.8 billion euros, backed by the German state.

But “the credits must be repaid in a very short period of time,” which forces the group to apply a “global program” with “significant cost cuts” so that the activity “can continue” in “a weakened market,” Tui said.

Despite everything, the group said they saw the future with optimism. “People want to travel” and “Europe is gradually reopening,” he said.

Tui believes that “summer vacations are possible” with “clear and responsible rules”, particularly regarding hygiene.