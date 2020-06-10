Tour de France 2020 Review: same race another lap

The cycling season, in this 2020, has hardly seen competitions, if we exclude those (indoor and outdoor, such as Paris-Nice) prior to the restrictive measures at the beginning of the year. The legendary Northern Classics did not take place, as did the Tour of Italy which should have ended a few days ago. For a long time the organizers of the Tour de France were the only ones who did not give up, keeping the original dates of the Grand Boucle firm. In the end, however, they too had to raise the white flag. With a calendar in chaos, the season still arrives to the French, who have obtained a "minimum" shift for the Tour: from July to late August. In the meantime, we can content ourselves with stalking in the open air, rollers (with the thousand apps connected, from Strava to Zwift) and yet another title dedicated to the transalpine race, developed as always by Cyanide.

Victory beasts

You know, being able to renew a product that comes out punctually once a year it is a very difficult undertaking: few manage to insert features and innovations that can really make a difference, and most of the time we talk about productions with a large budget. A few examples? The IPs of EA, Konami, Activision. Given these premises, you can only draw your conclusions and put – for the umpteenth year – your heart in peace: if you are already fans of the series, Le Tour de France 2020 there will be no surprise, and this is because the series has never feared any rival.

As usual, this year too we can decide to leave for the Grand Boucle following any of the invited teams and face the grueling stages in the land of France, or we can participate in what can now be called real monuments of the international cycling: the Dauphiné, Paris-Nice, the legendary Paris-Roubaix and the tracks of the world championships in Innsbruck, London, Brussels.

The only addition this year, as far as the racing park is concerned, is another path among the best known: the Liege-Bastogne-Liege section. In short, nothing particularly memorable, even if we understand that it may be difficult for the development team to get out of the seed too much, given that Le Tour de France is a licensed game: it would obviously not be possible to insert many other races, for a question of rights.

As you know, then, Tour de France proposes a playful experience based on a management bifurcation. In addition to the macro-management of the race or of the single stage, you can manage your runner always keeping in mind the usual parameters: the duration of the shot, the rhythm to be given to the pedal so as not to risk the collapse, the trajectory, the position on the seat, the air exposure and contrails.

The game mechanics related to the micro-management of the runner and the macro-management of the race, in short, they remain essentially the same.

A small innovation has been made to the tests against time and essentially concerns the position of the cyclist and the management of effort: those who have experienced time trials in real life know well how difficult and decidedly more technical they are compared to normal races.

In the saddle

In addition to traditional methods such as Tour de France, Pro Team and Pro Leader, a very simple Versus multiplayer mode is also back, which allows us to beat the sprint and descent records – to carve our name in the online leaderboards – or to challenge other players. Then there is the My Tour mode and the Cyclists Editor, two features that allow you to create a personalized stage race by choosing among the different tracks available, and to change the name, role and characteristics of the runners.

Obviously, the possibility of create your avatar from scratch, with the Pro Leader mode. As you know, unlike the Pro Team mode dedicated to teams, the "individual" one allows you to create and grow your runner along the steep climb that leads to international success.

Come on, more effort is needed!

Finally, as far as the technical sector is concerned, there is very little to say. Unfortunately Cyanide's work – it is appropriate to say – continued to go their own way. Same engine, same stylistic choices, same physics management. In short, what has been done in previous years is simply proposed, with little news.

The tracks are anything but memorable, the fans on the roadside are always the same and, above all, present the same audio samples which are repeated kilometer by kilometer, step by step. The only major change is the addition of a new camera option. The development team has implemented the first-person mode. This means that, during the race, you will be able to identify yourself with your cyclist – a bit like doing the reels with the connected apps – and experience the race with a different perspective than usual.