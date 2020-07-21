New research suggests that coronavirus can be more severe in humans during cold weather than in hot weather.

Research shows that the number of severe cases of the disease fell over the winter to summer.

Experts have warned that the coming of winter could be a challenging time given the results of their research.

Researchers analyzed 6,914 patients hospitalized with the coronary virus in Croatia, Spain, Italy, Finland, Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom and China.

They analyzed patient data alongside local temperature and humidity.

The number of people needing a ventilator was found to have fallen over the winter.

It is not peer-reviewed research.

King's College London said the mortality rate fell by 15% with every degree Celsius that the temperature rose.