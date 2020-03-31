Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Tottenham reduces its employees salary by 20% for COVID-19

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

This was announced by the maximum shareholder of the London club. However, this measure will not touch the players of the professional team, among them the Colombian Dávinson Sánchez.

The Colombian arrived in London from Ajax in the Netherlands.

Daniel Levy, owner of Tottenham, announced on Tuesday the reduction of 20% of the salary to 550 employees and directors of the club, as a measure to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus. This initiative will have no impact on the players, as stated by Levy in a statement issued on the club's website.

The salary reduction will be applied during the next two months as the team analyzes stronger measures to contain the situation that is not only experienced in England but throughout the world.

"We have seen how some of the largest clubs in the world, such as Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and Juventus have taken measures to reduce their costs. And we, to protect our employees, we need to make this decision," added the club's largest shareholder. From london.

It may interest you: The Olympic Games have a new date

Likewise, Levy stressed that it will take a long time for life to return to normal and the crisis can be left behind. The idea with this measure is for footballers to join, voluntarily, as they have already done in other teams.

The Premier LeagueLike most leagues in the world, it has been idle for weeks, waiting for the situation to improve and resume again. For now there is talk that in June he would return to competition, even if it was behind closed doors, to end a championship in which the safest champion, due to his advantage, will be Liverpool.

* We are responsibly covering this pandemic, part of that is to leave without restriction all the content on the subject that you can consult in the special on Coronavirus.

* Support us with your subscription.

