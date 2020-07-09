Total Tank Simulator Review: low poly war

Many of you will have had to deal with plastic toy soldiers, perhaps the legacy of some brother, uncle or cousins ​​who have grown up. As children, after all, it didn’t take much to let the imagination fly: a few polyethene moulds, often coarsely modelled, became the basis for ever-changing epic battles, topped with great acts of heroism and high tactical insights, without paying too much attention to historical reality.

A simple modus operandi, which over the years has also been repeatedly explored in the gaming medium through “battle simulators”. The last exponent of the genre arrived on Steam a few weeks ago, directly from Poland. We are talking about Total Tank Simulator, a title that starts from good intuitions but which, unfortunately, is lost in a glass of water.

Sandbox conflict

The work of the indie studio Noobz from Poland can be summarized in few, simple paradigms. The title recovers the now usual setting relating to the Second World War and divides it into salient moments, or rather into scenarios with some of the nations involved as protagonists.

In particular, Total Tank Simulator allows you to face the campaigns of six different factions, although the objective of each map remains always the same, albeit with some small variations on the theme (for example, subjecting to certain conditions or protecting a VIP): going out winners from every clash. Don’t think though that the six campaigns will end in sandbox maps managed as watertight compartments. On the contrary, the result of each scenario will influence the next one both economically and as regards the development and strengthening of the armed forces under our control. Basically, to deploy our army on the battlefield it is necessary to draw from our gold reserves the funds to buy the troops we want to use: each piece that we put on the chessboard, therefore, costs hard money, from a few pennies for the infantry to good money for tanks, aeronautics and artillery.

The crates are emptied very quickly in the event of continuous defeats, while scoring a victory the treasure is replenished, allowing us to face the subsequent scenarios with greater peace of mind. Another positive effect of the victory is the increase in the so-called “research points”, which between one battle and another allow you to unlock more and more powerful and effective units. Once we have composed our arsenal, we will, therefore, have to deploy it on the field trying to compose a bomb-proof strategy.

The map is divided into two perfect halves: in the part that belongs to us, we can deploy what we want (within the budget) and in the positions that we consider most appropriate from a tactical point of view, always keeping in mind that, once the battle has started, it will no longer be possible to intervene on the action.

This means that in the case of evaluation errors, the scenario is automatically lost. Most of the time, however, the defeat will not be attributable to any “human” error, since the main problem of Total Tank Simulator is related to the defects of a highly deficient artificial intelligence, capable of complicating the player’s life in the more imaginative ways. The behavioural routines of the pieces on the chessboard tend to follow a dark and unpredictable design, often totally on course with expectations. Also, unlike our allies, enemy AI looks like a perfect war machine: there is no shortage of blows.

In the heart of the action

In total Tank Simulator, the development team had the intuition to insert the possibility, during the battle, to take direct control of any unit and fight alongside its troops. This feature (which reminds us, in part, of Ravenfield), however potentially interesting, it boils down to pure aesthetic tinsel and nothing more.

Command a tank, or an infantry unit does not shift the balance of the battle by a comma, and can even prove to be counterproductive, always for AI deficits. It may, therefore, happen to advance alongside your troops, imagining that you are part of a coordinated attack, and then suddenly find yourself alone, due to a sudden – and senseless – change of direction of the allies. The possibility of descending into the heart of the battle, while certainly being an appreciable addition, is ultimately an unnecessary dynamic which you will forget after a few scenarios.

Finally, as regards the content aspect, the title of Noobz from Poland offers players two other ways: the classic sandbox, where you can indulge yourself without the constraints dictated by the campaigns, and Shadow Mode. The latter is a much more demanding (and fun) game mode than the rest of the game offers, and allows you to try your hand at a challenge against yourself: in practice, the player will have to go into battle facing his armies, scenario after scenario, with an increasing level of difficulty.

World War II in low poly

The “low poly” is a stylistic technique already widely used in various video games: just think of the aforementioned Ravenfield or Totally Accurate Battle Simulator. Total Tank Simulator joins the group thanks to its light, colourful and angular graphics.

From this point of view, the Noobz from Poland have done an excellent job of “characterization”: simple, with little pretension (also for what concerns the hardware requirements) but still very effective, above all when you fall in the shoes of anyone of units on the battlefield.

The appearance of the battlefields, despite the apparent lightness, can count on small details and environmental elements that contribute to enriching the staging of the battles.