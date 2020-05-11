Monday, May 11, 2020
Updated:

Torrent traffic shoots up in Europe and beats Netflix

By Brian Adam
netflix podium

Confinement has triggered the internet traffic around the world. So much so, that streaming platforms have limited image quality by decreasing bitrate in the case of Netflix, or putting 480p as the default quality in mobile phones in the case of YouTube. However, a study has revealed that there is something that has generated even more traffic than those platforms: torrent downloads.

The study, called Global Internet Phenomena Report COVID-19 Spotlight, has been carried out by Sandvine. Until the preparation of the study, we did not know how much torrent traffic had increased, although it was known that it had grown a lot in areas like Europe.

Torrent downloads shot up in Europe

Curiously, worldwide, YouTube use has doubled to 15.94%, but Netflix's has fallen to 11.42%, and BitTorrent's to 5.12%. The percentage is relative to total traffic, so traffic has not fallen, but has increased by 40%. The key is that YouTube traffic has exploded so much that its share has increased compared to other forms of consumption, since YouTube has a lot of high-quality content, and it's free.

Thus, looking at areas, torrent traffic increased its market share by Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). So much has been the increase, that the torrent has surpassed Netflix, standing at third place (8.38%) only behind YouTube (16.23%) and HTTP traffic (9.56%). Netflix is ​​in fourth place (7.69%). The increase in HTTP, the largest of all followed by YouTube, is due to the fact that people are using the Internet in a more “traditional” way, to search for information about the virus, for example.

Both Netflix and BitTorrent increased their traffic in EMEA, but that of BitTorrent It has grown further, dropping the torrent from a 5.26% share in 2019 to 8.38% now. In absolute terms, traffic has more than doubled. In America and Asia, the difference is much greater. In America the torrent does not appear even in the top 10, while in Asia the traffic has been cut in half to 4.47%.

Netflix would have increased more if it had not reduced bitrate

It should also be borne in mind that, in the case of Netflix, the company has reduced bitrate of their broadcasts and when downloading series. Therefore, despite the increase in traffic, the increase would have been much greater if these measures had not been implemented.

The increase in torrent traffic may be explained by the fact that, as more people have stayed at home, many have opted for piracy to consume content instead of paying for streaming platforms. It is possible that they did not have a tradition of consuming a lot of content through these platforms and that confinement has brought them closer to this type of consumption. In turn, many people are making less money and many others have lost their jobs, so saving monthly subscriptions to the platforms can be important for many families.

