A car has been found in a lake in Co Fermanagh and a search is underway to find a 54-year-old man missing for eighteen years.

Michael Tony Lynch was last seen in Clones, Co Monaghan, on 6 January 2002.

He was originally from Magherafelt in Co. Fermanagh but was living in Clones at the time.

It is thought that the car found in Cordleaville Lough near Lisnaskea belonged to yesterday.

The car was full of noise and it will take a while for the police to find out if Tony Lynch's body is in it.