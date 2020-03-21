Tommy John’s epidemic! Parents surprise by announcing that they sent two of their pitchers to the operating room

San Diego parents announced pitchers Andrés Muñoz and Reggie Lawson underwent Tommy John surgery. The intervention appeared to be successful and they are now in recovery.

In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, it seems that Padres de San Diego suffered an epidemic of Tommy John surgeries because two of its launchers were operated.

One was the Mexican pitcher Andrés Muñoz. The right-hander, originally from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, debuted in the Major Leagues (MLB) on July 12, 2019, in a game against the Atlanta Braves. Now, he had to enter the operating room to reconstruct the ligament of the right elbow.

The #Padres have announced that RHP’s Reggie Lawson and Andres Muñoz underwent successful ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery (Tommy John) today on their right elbows.

And who accompanied Muñoz in surgery was Reggie Lawson. The right-hander was also a guest outside the San Diego Spring Training roster, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Preseason had to be suspended. Meanwhile, he took advantage to surgically intervene the boy.

There is no exact return date for Padres pitchers yet. But with this mandatory major league (MLB) stoppage as a measure of public health protection, they have time to recover.

