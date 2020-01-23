Tom Jones to play Live at the Marquee

Tom Jones is headed to Cork this summer as he is announced as a headliner at Live at the Marquee.

The legendary entertainer who will celebrate his 80th birthday this summer will play the Cork venue on June 2.

He will also be playing Live at Botanic Gardens in Belfast on May 31.

Fans can expect a set that will span his incredible 50+ year career.

His most recent album, Long Lost Suitcase, which was released in 2015 received unanimous approval and appreciation from critics and fans all over the world.

The Welshman is currently a coach and mentor on ITV’s The Voice in the UK alongside Will.I.Am, Meghan Trainor and Olly Murs.

His appeal knows no bounds and tickets are sure to be snapped up fast.

They will go on sale at Ticketmaster on Thursday, January 30 at 9am.