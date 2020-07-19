Today the United Arab Emirates will launch their first mission to Mars, here’s how to see it

Three missions to Mars will be launched this month: the Perseverance rover (July 30), the China Tianwen-1 mission (July 23) and the United Arab Emirates Hope spacecraft, recently postponed due to bad weather. However, today it will finally be possible to witness the launch of the Hope spacecraft.

The Emirates Mars Mission is scheduled for launch on top of an H-IIA rocket from Japan’s Tanegashima space centre today at 11:58 pm (Italian time). It will be possible to follow the launch through the official channels of the mission (by clicking on this link that will take you to the Youtube page of the event).

If everything goes according to plan, the Hope mission, costing 200 million, will position itself on the orbit of Mars in early 2021, to study the Red Planet from above for about two years. According to team members, the mission will provide a more detailed and complete understanding of the Martian atmosphere, giving us a new perspective of thin air, dominated by the carbon dioxide of the Red Planet.

Why will three missions be launched this month? Simply because the launch window for spacecraft arrives just once every 26 months when Earth and Mars are properly aligned. In short, surely these companies will provide us with an even more complete vision of the coveted and fascinating Red Planet.