Today is the hottest day of the year so far in Ireland. The temperature was as high as 26.9 degrees in the Furnace, Newport, Co Mayo this afternoon.

Temperatures in most parts of the country were above 20 degrees but it was relatively mild in Malin Head in the extreme north of the country, where it was eleven degrees lower than in the Furnace.

The temperature will be as high as 26 degrees in places tomorrow but the weather will change on Wednesday when it gets a bit chilly.

Irish Water says they are likely to issue a water conservation order soon due to the drought.

The company says that water consumption has increased by 20% since the introduction of social restrictions to combat coronavirus.

Households are consuming an extra 24 liters per day on average, they say.