Today is Asteroid Day: here are the largest asteroids in the Solar System

In the Solar System, there are not only the planets, their respective moons and – obviously – the Sun, but also other celestial bodies, such as dwarf planets (which also includes Pluto) and also many asteroids.

They have already been numbered and catalogued, in fact, over 600,000 asteroids and it is estimated that there are still many more, even a million would be exceeded. What better day, if not the day world asteroid day, to talk about the largest rocks found in our galactic neighbourhood? First, though, a little history.

Asteroid Day

Asteroid Day is an anniversary (co-founded by Stephen Hawking) to commemorate the Tunguska event, which took place on June 30, 1908; the most damaging event on Earth – as far as an asteroid – known in recent history.

During this occasion, an explosion occurred at an altitude of 5-10 kilometres from the earth’s surface, which caused about 80 million trees to fall and generated a visible glow 700 kilometres away.

Furthermore, the noise of the explosion was heard 1,000 kilometres away. Based on the data collected, the event was believed to have been powerful between 10 and 15 megatons, equivalent of about a thousand bombs of Hiroshima … in short, luck that all this happened in the wasteland of Siberia.

Today is dedicated to raising public awareness of the risks of the impacts of these cosmic rocks. All intents are enclosed in the so-called “100X declaration” which aims to multiply humanity’s ability to identify all potential dangers to our planet by 100.

Ceres, the largest asteroid

Let’s start with the largest and most massive asteroid in the main belt of our Solar System or Ceres. Its diameter varies from 900 to 1000 kilometres and its mass is equal to 32% of that of the entire belt, the region of our cosmic district located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

4.57 billion years old, unlike most of the protoplanets of the internal system, which merged with each other to go and make up the terrestrial planets or were expelled from the system by Jupiter, Ceres survived relatively intact and with a shape incredibly very similar to that of a planet. Inside we can find a rocky core covered by an icy mantle.

The latter, often a hundred kilometres could contain a volume of water equal to 200 million cubic kilometres, far more than the total amount of fresh water on Earth. Thanks to its large size, Ceres was the first asteroid to be identified on January 1, 1801, by the Italian astronomer Giuseppe Piazzi.

Although it is too weak to be seen with the naked eye, in particular, visibility conditions it can be identified without using binoculars or telescopes. Moreover, this incredible celestial body could even have an atmosphere: reached the surface by the layers that are below, the ice would sublimate when exposed directly to sunlight, running away into space.

Vesta

Honourable mention also for Vesta, the second most massive body of the asteroid belt, with an average diameter of around 530 kilometres and an estimated mass of 12% of that of the entire belt. The cosmic stone was discovered by the hand – or rather “eye” – of the German astronomer Heinrich Wilhelm Olbers on March 29, 1807. Unlike his “older brother”, the shape of Vesta appears to be that of a compressed stable oblate spheroid gravitationally, or “planetary body”. Moreover, Vesta is the brightest asteroid in the sky and reaches – when in opposition – a magnitude of 6.5.

In particularly favourable oppositions, it can also reach a magnitude of 5.4, making it visible to the naked eye. Recall that the lower the magnitude, the brighter the celestial body will be (the Sun, for example, has a magnitude of -26.74).

Pallas

The lowest step of the podium goes to Pallas, the second asteroid to be identified after Ceres, on March 28, 1802, also by Heinrich Wilhelm Olbers. Its diameter is 512-545 km, it is comparable with that of Vesta, although it is less massive than 20%. Its mass constitutes 7% (equal to 80% of that of Vesta, 22% of Ceres) of that of the entire main belt which, together with the other two in this ranking, make up 51% of this area.

Some suggest that Pallas is a kind of planetary embryo, called a “protoplanet”. In fact, if it were ascertained in the future that the surface of the asteroid was shaped mainly by the hydrostatic balance, the asteroid could be reclassified as a dwarf planet. Still today, among the experts of the International Astronomical Union – the highest authority in this field – the opportunity to classify the three celestial bodies, Pallas, Ceres and Vesta, among the planets is evaluated.

Special mention: 50000 Quaoar

It is not an asteroid or at least, it is not considered as such, since 50000 Quaoar “lives” in an area of ​​the external Solar System, far from everyone and everything. In fact, it is defined as a transneptunian objector a celestial body whose orbit is located beyond that of Neptune.

This mysterious area is called the “Kuiper Belt” and it is 20 times larger and 20 to 200 times more massive than the main asteroid belt, which also includes Pluto, the largest celestial body within this area (considered a dwarf planet).

50000 Quaoar is approximately 1,110 kilometres large with a mass of 0.00336 of that of the Earth. The transneptunian object in question even has a satellite: Weywot, about 70 times smaller than its main celestial body with a diameter of about 74 kilometres.