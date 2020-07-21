Farewell to Jack Charlton, one of the country's great soccer heroes today.

Restrictions will apply to the number of people allowed to attend the funeral service at the crematorium in Newcastle, England.

Charlton died on July 11th. He was a manager of the Republic of Ireland team, played for England 's World Cup winning team in 1966 and spent years as a backfielder for Leeds United.

Jack Charlton was manager of the All-Ireland soccer team for ten years from 1986-96, when Ireland qualified twice for the World Cup and once for the European Championship.

His management of the golden age of soccer in Ireland is recognized.

The team first qualified for the World Cup in 1990 and again in 1994.

Jack Charlton led the international team, at a time when Ireland won his home country at the European Championships in 1988, when Ireland beat Romania at the World Cup in Italy in 1990 – a victory that the team has achieved so far. the quarter – finals and a time when Ireland won against Italy at the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

Charlton was awarded honorary Irish citizenship, as well as the Freedom of the City of Dublin in 1994.

20,000 people have signed an online condolence book. Jack Charlton was 85 years old.

At 12.30pm today, people in Ballina, Mayo are to gather to pay homage to him at the place where he used to fish on the Moy.

In Dublin, Walkinstown roundabout has people to gather to celebrate their lives.

The Football Association of Ireland has asked the country's radio stations to play the Italia '90 anthem 'Put' Em Under Pressure 'at 12.30pm in honor of Jack Charlton.