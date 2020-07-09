To go to Mars it’s better to go through Venus, that’s why

One’s dream landing on Mars it is becoming more and more realistic thanks to the efforts of SpaceX, NASA and also some other investor including China. Each agency and company in its own way is trying to understand how and when to send astronauts to the red planet. But some experts believe that the ideal is to make a “pit stop” on Venus.

Johns Hopkins University geologist Noam Izenberg told Space.com that a trip to or from Mars can be faster and cheaper if we consider an intermediate stop on Venus. But Izenberg is not the only one to think so: with him, there are many other scientists and engineers such as Kirby Runyon, who have signed a report to be sent to Acta Astronautica for the peer review.

But why Venus? Because using the gravity of the planet as a “slingshot” you would end up using much less fuel and your costs would be lower. The other option would be to wait for the alignment of the orbits of the Earth and Mars, both outward and return. This would mean waiting for a year and a half, or at least 26 months. Exploiting Venus instead would require a 19-month wait between missions.

In case of problems during the trip, then, the astronauts could decide during the work of return to Earth much faster. The Earth-Venus-Mars route would take more time in space but would allow you to get there and back more easily, economically and perhaps even more safely.

As if that were not enough, visiting Venus would allow us to study it even more if only from orbit. In conclusion, two planets for the price of one!