The Irish Nurses and Midwives Association is calling for an independent inquiry into the cause of the high prevalence of Covid-19 disease from healthcare workers.

Trade union representatives will have an online meeting with Health Minister Simon Harris today to discuss this issue.

They say that 7,968 health workers have contracted the virus so far and seven have died. Such a high number, they say, is unacceptable.

They want an independent spaceless inquiry to be set up and the report to be made available as soon as possible.

Other issues will also be discussed with the Minister at today's meeting, such as childcare, staffing, hospital bed capacity and the settlement reached after the nurses' strike last year.