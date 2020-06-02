Tech GiantsAppleTech News
Tim Cook on the George Floyd case: "We can't stand by and watch"

By Brian Adam
Tim Cook on George Floyd's case: 'We can't stand by and watch'

In the United States, the case of the killing of George Floyd, which sparked bitter protests in Minneapolis and various parts of the nation. Tech companies are also moving on this issue, making donations and expressing closeness. Apple CEO Tim Cook was very tough.

In an internal note published by Bloomberg, Cook says “it’s not the time to watch” and also referring to the lockdown situation due to Coronavirus he observed that “this is a time when many people may want nothing more than a return to normalcy or a state quo that is comfortable only if we look away from injustice. As difficult as it may be to admit, that desire is, however, a sign of a privilege“.

According to the CEO of the American company, people need to “review opinions and actions in the light of pain deeply felt but too often ignored. We cannot live with human dignity issues by staying at the window“.

For this reason, Apple will make a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative through an initiative taken in collaboration with employees. In fact, the company will pay double the donations of any employee until June. “To be together we have to defend each other and recognize the fear, pain, and indignation rightly caused by the senseless killing of George Floyd and a much longer history” concludes Cook.

Recently, Anonymous also took the field to raise public awareness.

