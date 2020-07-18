Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksTikTOk
TikTok, the US ready to ban: it will be blacklisted together with Huawei

By Brian Adam
TikTok, the US ready to ban: it will be blacklisted together with Huawei

The rumors about an alleged TikTok ban in the USA have been circulating on the web for some time now, following the statements of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. However, an article published by the Financial Times today reports that Trump would be close to signing the decree.

According to reports from the authoritative and popular newspaper, which cites sources close to the Trump administration, the United States government would intend to insert the ByteDance application in the black list in which Huawei is also present, drawn up by the Commerce Department. In fact, the developer should be included in this blacklist, who in this way could no longer launch any of his apps in the stars and stripes market.

The reasons behind this choice would be related to national security. The ban should indeed prevent China from obtaining users’ personal data through the popular platform especially among young people. In fact, recently TikTok has been accused of violating the privacy of minors, but probably the hard relationship of Donald Trump was triggered by the hard relationship of Anonymous. The collective bluntly called TikTok “a tool for mass espionage of China”, and invited all users to delete it immediately as it would also be able to obtain location data.

