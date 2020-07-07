TikTok, the United States ready to ban: 'it is a tool for surveillance and propaganda'

TikTok has announced that it will block its app in Hong Kong following the adoption of the new national security law which guaranteed greater powers to the central government. The decision is having an important resonance, especially after the latest developments.

“In light of recent events, we have decided to block the operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong,” said a spokesman for Axios. Only a few days ago Anonymous urged users to delete TikTok as it was called” a mass surveillance tool developed by China “.

Also Facebook, Google and Twitter have rejected the request from the Hong Kong government and police, who had asked to obtain access to user information according to the provisions of the new law.

In the meantime, news has come from the US that the Trump government would be ready to impose the complete TikTok ban in the Stars and Stripes market. The Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, in an interview with FoxNews said that the Trump administration is considering blocking TikTok because of fears about the use by the government of Pochino, which could use it to “supervise people and make propaganda“.

In the meantime, TikTok has ended up in the crosshairs of the European Union for the processing of user data and the adoption of the GDPR in force for some time now.