Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsAppsMobile
Updated:

TikTok, Spotify, Tinder and many apps don’t work on iOS: Facebook’s fault

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme: a notebook designed for work

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme is a laptop designed for all-round business use, thanks to its power and portability. If you...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

TikTok, Spotify, Tinder and many apps don't work on iOS: Facebook's fault

If one of your iOS apps has suddenly stopped working since this morning and you have encountered sudden crashes, there is a culprit: Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg’s social network has indeed recognized that your SDK is causing problems for various applications that integrate it.

This happens in the apps that include the “sign in with Facebook” button, which allows you to use your social profile to log in. As a result, the problem is widespread and there are many reports.

Specifically, they are reported blocks with apps and games, including Spotify, TikTok, Booksy, Venmo and Mario Kart Tour. It is highly probable that this problem is the main cause of today’s Spotify Down 10 July which mainly concerns the mobile version of the music streaming application.

At least at the time of writing, Facebook has simply recognized the problem on the developer portal but has not yet provided a solution, and in fact in the state we read that it is “under investigation“. Still on the card, the social network notes that”we are aware of the problems and we are studying what causes the bug of some apps related to the Facebook SDK“.

It therefore promises to be a very difficult day for users, but also for the various services that are clogged with reports.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Spotify down: the music streaming application does not work today 10 July

Apps Brian Adam -
For a few minutes, Spotify hasn't seemed to work. There are many reports from users who, from 13:00 today 10 July 2020, are complaining...
Read more

iPhone 12 Pro like iPad Pro: it will have 6 gigabytes of RAM and 128GB of base memory

Apple Brian Adam -
As we approach the presentation of iPhone 12, rumours continue to emerge about the next smartphone models of the Cupertino company. According to the...
Read more

NASA unveils new rules to protect the Moon and Mars from the germs of the Earth

Space tech Brian Adam -
By sending human instruments to the Moon or Mars, we could "invade" the uncontaminated environment with terrestrial microorganisms of these two celestial bodies. For...
Read more

Apple iPhone 12, the video summary: this is how it could be

Apple Brian Adam -
Following the rumours relating to the technical data sheet of the Pro variant, we return to talk about Apple and its next range of...
Read more

Elon Musk earns far more than all U.S. CEOs, including Tim Cook

Tech Giants Brian Adam -
Elon Musk is the CEO's "Scrooge McDuck" of the United States of America. In fact, the atypical entrepreneur in charge of Tesla, also known...
Read more

So you can automate tasks in Windows 10

Tech News Brian Adam -
Every time we turn on the computer there are a series of tasks that we perform automatically, almost without thinking. However, even if we...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY