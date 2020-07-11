TikTok, Spotify, Tinder and many apps don’t work on iOS: Facebook’s fault

If one of your iOS apps has suddenly stopped working since this morning and you have encountered sudden crashes, there is a culprit: Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg’s social network has indeed recognized that your SDK is causing problems for various applications that integrate it.

This happens in the apps that include the “sign in with Facebook” button, which allows you to use your social profile to log in. As a result, the problem is widespread and there are many reports.

Specifically, they are reported blocks with apps and games, including Spotify, TikTok, Booksy, Venmo and Mario Kart Tour. It is highly probable that this problem is the main cause of today’s Spotify Down 10 July which mainly concerns the mobile version of the music streaming application.

At least at the time of writing, Facebook has simply recognized the problem on the developer portal but has not yet provided a solution, and in fact in the state we read that it is “under investigation“. Still on the card, the social network notes that”we are aware of the problems and we are studying what causes the bug of some apps related to the Facebook SDK“.

It therefore promises to be a very difficult day for users, but also for the various services that are clogged with reports.